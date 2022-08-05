Unjustified fear. By Manuel Domingos Neto

By Manuel Domingos Neto

Yesterday, there were those who shivered with fear when they read the Folha de São Paulo report: “Army buys equipment to access cell phones and is silent about reasons”.

Nothing is more understandable, at a time when the skinny democracy that we have left is threatened.

The newspaper insinuates that the Army is preparing to extract “data from cell phones, from the devices’ cloud systems and from public records stored on social networks such as Twitter, Facebook and Instagram”.

Well, that’s just beginning in military intelligence. The newspaper reported that the chicken eats corn. It is impossible for armed corporations to remain on guard without basic technical resources.

The journalist says that, “for the first time”, the Army buys this type of tool. The reserve colonel of the Heraldo Makrakris amended: it is “another” tool.

The report is so shallow and misleading that another colonel, Marcelo Pimentel, joked: the journalist should win a Pulitzer.

The reporter made the reader think of thievery when he reported that the purchase was made without bidding. Didn’t you know it’s bizarre to advertise this type of purchase? And that, if there was publicity, was it intentional, as Colonel Marcelo Pimentel warned?

The reporter also made the poor reader imagine terrible plans, noting that the purchase was authorized by General Paulo Sérgio, now the Defense Minister dedicated to harassing the TSE on account of electronic voting machines.

In these matters, the necessary reporting should address the intentions of the news leaks, teaches Piero Leirner, a dogged researcher of hybrid warfare. The actions of the military are aimed at conditioning society. They are interested in creating environments that they call “psychosocial” and, in this sense, they surreptitiously use the press without warning or in bad faith.

It is not up to Brazilians to fear the espionage capacity of military corporations. Warriors, the more informed, the better they prepare for their missions.

What should be concerned are the purposes of espionage. Would it be to follow the step by step of the numerous foreign agents involved in our business?

What should make the citizen uneasy is the obsessed concern of the military with the “internal enemy”, which turns him, to the delight of the potential foreign aggressor, into a hunter of citizens discontented with the socioeconomic order.

What is frightening is the personality disorder of the Brazilian military who, by dedicating himself to the maintenance of law and order, abandons his primary function of preparing himself to face the hostile foreigner.

What must haunt Brazilians is the dependence of military corporations on weapons and equipment from foreign powers. In other words: the inability to defend the country with its own weapons and the permanent improvement of industrial-military complexes that terrorize the world.

By occupying the minds of Brazilians with potocas, journalists do not help the democratic struggle. They act as transmitters of military designs.

Will we one day see major newspapers sending reporters to Washington to tell us what the hell the commissions of the Brazilian Armed Forces are doing in the United States? That, yes, is frightening.

Since the Second World War we have maintained permanent military offices in this country. The squandered public resources would be enough to change the course of prose in Defense policy.

If the ranks were turned to deter potential foreign aggressors, they would not be willing to protect the State and society. Democracy would be better protected.

Join our group on WhatsApp clicking on this link