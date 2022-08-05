US to discuss possible prisoner swap with Russia that includes Brittney Griner | World

The US government will discuss with Russia a prisoner swap that includes basketball star Brittney Griner, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.

One Russian court on Thursday sentenced the American player from basketball to nine years in prison for drug trafficking.

“(Russia’s) Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated this morning … that they are willing to participate in a prisoner exchange. And we will pursue that,” Blinken said during a meeting with foreign ministers from Southeast Asian countries. in Cambodia.

The arrest and sentence against Griner, sentenced on Thursday to nine years in prison, highlighted Moscow’s “use of unlawful detention to advance its own agenda”, added Blinken, who criticized the use of “individuals as political pawns”.

At a Cambodian press conference, Lavrov declared that Russia is willing to “discuss the issue, but only within the framework of the (communication) channel that was established by Presidents (Vladimir) Putin and (Joe) Biden.”

“There is a special channel agreed by the presidents and, despite some public statements, it continues to work,” added Lavrov.

US pressures Russia to accept prisoner exchange after conviction of basketball player Brittney Griner