Vasco overturns decision that invalidated a meeting of the Deliberative Council that recommended the sale of SAF | vasco

Two days before the General Assembly, Vasco achieved an important victory in Justice. This Friday, the club overturned the decision that invalidated the effects of a meeting of the Deliberative Council that recommended the sale of SAF.

The decision was made by Judge Carlos Sérgio dos Santos Saraiva. At the moment, therefore, there is no impediment to holding the General Meeting that will vote on the sale of 70% of SAF to 777 Partners on Sunday, although other actions are still pending in court.

The decision at dawn on July 28, in theory, prevented the continuation of the SAF approval rite and threatens the holding of the AGE on August 7, although Vasco understood differently, since the Justice had already revoked the action. of the benefactors.

The action proposed by the Meritorious of Vasco was rejected in the lower court. The decision in the second instance, given in an injunction on 7/27, was accepted and established a period of 48 hours from the summons for the club to open the contracts. Vasco managed to overturn this injunction.

– Considering the terms of Law 14.193/2021 -which authorizes the creation of a legal entity (SAF)-, the corporation is characterized as a specific company whose main activity is the practice of football in professional competitions, having the same characteristics of Club-company, which is why . this Court has no competence to process and judge the case, and it must be sent to one of the Business Courts of the Capital.

In view of the impossibility, at this moment, of a decline in competence, due to the implementation procedures of the PJe system, which have not yet been concluded in the corporate competence courts of the Capital District, I DECLARE THE FACT, pursuant to 485 VI of the CPC, given the absence of conditions for the action, so that the claimant can file the claim with the competent Court, through the electronic system in force there.

The AGE is scheduled for Sunday. Voting will be between 10 am and 10 pm. The approval or not of the partners will be by a simple majority, that is, 50% plus one of the votes. Vasco has already defined the list of those eligible to vote at the AGE, with 6,385 members being able to participate in the vote. The election will be played in a hybrid way: votes will be computed both online and at the Calabouço Headquarters.

With the confirmation of the AGE on Sunday, the president of the General Assembly, Otto Carvalho, sent an institutional message to the partners, in the early afternoon of this Friday

Dear CRVG Associates,

We are approaching the turning point of one of the most important chapters in our nearly 124 years of history. Vasco da Gama members eligible to vote are summoned to meet in an Extraordinary General Meeting, this Sunday, August 7, 2022, from 10 am (opening) to 10 pm (closing), without interruption, in the hybrid modality, with the in-person part held at Calabouço Headquarters, located at Rua Jardel Jercolis, s/n – Centro/RJ, and the electronic part in a virtual environment whose access information will be timely sent to members by telephone message (SMS) and/or electronic correspondence (e-mail). mail).

All the necessary measures to carry out the AGE in a comfortable and safe environment have already been taken. The physical and technological structure necessary for your organization is contracted and in the final stage of assembly at our Headquarters in Calabouço. The independent audit hired to monitor the election has also started work to ensure the security of the electronic environment as well as the integrity of each vote. Members who decide to vote in person at the Calabouço will have an adequate structure available to receive them, with special assistance for the elderly and people with disabilities. Members who decide to participate electronically may do so from any part of Brazil or the world.

Public bodies have already been notified of the AGE and will provide the necessary means to ensure the arrival of our associates with comfort and safety. So that Vasco residents can follow this historic journey, the media will be accredited and will have a reserved space to do their work in the Calabouço. VascoTV will also cover the event, with bulletins throughout the day and the live broadcast of the AGE’s results announcement.

Club de Regatas Vasco da Gama has a long democratic tradition and, in major decisions, has always had the direct participation of its members. This is certainly one of those moments. That’s why I urge all members eligible to vote to participate in this Sunday’s Extraordinary General Assembly and decide on the future of our institution.

Rio de Janeiro, August 5, 2022.

Otto Alves de Carvalho Junior

President of the General Assembly

Vasco da Gama Regatta Club

