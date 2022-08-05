Vikings: Lagertha could return in new series

The character Lagertha was played in “Vikings” by the Canadian actress Katheryn Winnick. After the squire’s death in season six, many felt they were saying goodbye to Bjorn Inronside’s mother. But there is still hope to see her on the small screen again.

Photo – Reproduction/History/MGM Television

That’s because the creator Michael Hirst said in an interview with French magazine Premiere that he is considering a new project that could bring back the likes of Ragnar, Rollo, Bjorn and even Lagertha.

“I’m currently considering a project with some of the characters that would be returning. I miss Ragnar and his children. They are like friends. I’ve lived with them for so long… Every morning when I walk into my office, it’s like I’m going to find out what’s going on. So it is possible that we will meet again soon”, explained the creator.

Hirst made it clear that he is not linked to “Vikings: Valhalla”, a Netflix production directed by Jeb Stuart, and that this would not derail the project.

“I am not involved in ‘Vikings: Valhalla’. Because Jeb Suart (the showrunner of the new series) is an action writer (he wrote the screenplay for ‘Die Hard’). Me, I’m more interested in the characters. So here it is… I don’t watch the show… I don’t really have a reason to. I don’t want to get hurt (…) I wasn’t really involved in the project and I watch some shows… I’m done. I made my saga. Then they did what they wanted with her. “, said Michael. .

It remains to be seen whether the project will follow the same theme as the original series, showing the story from another angle. It is believed that it could be set between “Vikings” and “Vikings: Valhalla”.