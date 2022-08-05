Weekends have electronic ballads, poetry, dance and fair

After the first visit to Campo Grande, in August 2019, when it arrived at the Âncora Hotel, the electronic music party Green Valley On Tour returns to Capital Morena this Saturday.

The place chosen to host the ballad – a sort of itinerant version of the Green Valley nightclub, in Camboriú (SC) – is the Morenão Stadium (UFMS campus), with three strong names from the dance floors in the line-up: the duo Fancy Inc. and DJs KVSH and Mecca.

These are attractions that are among the most popular in the country in the vast segment of techno music. This is the genre that, although it still uses the old vinyl cookies, exchanges chords for beats and traditional instruments for programmers and other digital interfaces.

For example, the duo Fancy Inc., formed by the gauchos Adriano Dub and Matheus Rodrigues, has experienced a vertiginous rise in the last two years – yes, in the midst of a pandemic – thanks to mega successes such as the sticky version of “Let’s Love”, by David Guetta. In its release season, the track was heard by seven million people in 170 countries.

The Mato Grosso do Sul, from Mundo Novo, Matheus Meca, or simply DJ Meca, and Luciano Ferreira, from Minas Gerais, the name behind the initials KVSH, likewise, have been pointed out as exponents of techno, with the power of attraction to mobilize followers that go beyond the audience of the tracks.

Tickets for the Green Valley On Tour – on sale on the platform www.ingressonacional.com.br – cost from R$110 (track/female) to R$550 (backstage/male) plus the convenience fee. The website advises that those interested in renting bungalows contact us by phone: (67) 99126-9323. Half-price tickets can be purchased in person at Gugu Lanches (Av. Afonso Pena, nº 1465).

Morenão’s gates will open at 8 pm, and the presentations are scheduled to start at 10 pm. In the flow of GVOT, the space Tutu Gastronomia (Rua Coronel Cacildo Arantes, nº 123) promotes the Preview Green Valley party, with tickets at R$ 50 through the Sympla platform.