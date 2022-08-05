Why did Ron and Hermione break up? theory explains

The theory echoed on Twitter divided opinion among fans of the Harry Potter saga

In Harry Potter, one of the couples most adored by the public is Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger, who start a relationship at the end of the saga, get married and have two children: Rose and Hugo. However, according to a theory passed on on Twitter, it claims that the witches would have divorced shortly after the marriage.

The hypothesis was created by the journalist Jennifer Wrightand states that, despite having lived intense moments together, such as the battle against Voldemort, the characters’ personalities would be very different, being one of the main reasons for causing the end of the relationship.

“I’ve spent a lot of time wondering if Ron and Hermione have gone through a divorce and I’m 70% sure they have. They have nothing in common other than the war. Their relationship is a daily reminder of everyone and everything they’ve lost. “, said Jennifer via Twitter.

Wright completes his argument by stating that “In a sweeter world, Ron and Hermione would send each other Christmas cards and meet once or twice a year when they are in the same town. Most of the time, they would talk nonsense about Snape. Anyway, I think ‘we’re both traumatized’ is a bad reason to get married at 18. I see how it goes, but I think Hermione would be smart enough to rethink it later.”

Although the theory divides opinions, it is important to remember that the theory itself J.K. Rowlingcreator of the Harry Potter universe, has already said that the couple would not be together forever.

“I wrote Hermione and Ron’s relationship as a form of wish fulfillment. That’s how it was really conceived,” the author revealed in an interview with Wonderland. “I know, I’m sorry, I can face the anger and fury that this can cause some fans, but if I’m absolutely honest, the distance has given me perspective on it. It was a choice made for very personal reasons and not for reasons other than that.” of credibility. Am I breaking people’s hearts by saying this? I hope not.”

Furthermore, Emma Watson and Rupert Grintinterpreters of Ron and Hermione in the cinemas, have already revealed a few times that they also believe in the end of the relationship between their characters.

In an interview with The Huffington Post in 2016, grin said: “I think Ron would probably have divorced Hermione by now. I don’t think that relationship would have worked out.”