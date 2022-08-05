We are more than ready to see That 90’s show make your landing on Netflix! We’ve been waiting for the show to arrive since we found out who’s in the cast. There are so many new and familiar faces, and we can’t wait to see them in action. But when will the series hit Netflix?

That 90’s show is a spin-off series from the popular teen sitcom That 70’s Show. Netflix has given a 10-episode series order to That 90’s show in October 2021. Original series creators Bonnie and Terry Turner returned as co-creators along with their daughter Lindsay Turner and Gregg Mettler for the spinoff. They’re also all signed on as executive producers. Additionally, Mettler is the showrunner. The story follows Leia Forman, daughter of Eric Forman and Donna Pinciotti, as she spends the summer of 1995 with her grandparents in Point Place, Wisconsin. While visiting her grandparents, Leia meets and befriends the children in the neighborhood.

Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, who played Red and Kitty Forman in the original series, were confirmed to return for the spinoff when it was commissioned. Additionally, Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Wilmer Valderrama, and Tommy Chong were later confirmed to join the series and would make guest appearances. In addition to Smith and Rupp, the rest of the regular cast includes Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi and Sam Morelos.

so it is That 90’s show Coming to Netflix in 2022? Here’s everything we know about the program launch below!

Will this 90s show come to Netflix in 2022?

Hopefully! Netflix has yet to announce an official release date, but we remain hopeful that the show can be squeezed for a late 2022 release. What’s on Netflix reported that filming took place between February 7th and July 21st. The show’s protagonist, Callie Haverda, also shared that production had ended via an Instagram post. The post is dated July 28. While the closing dates are different, our guess is that filming ended sometime in late July. The show should have gone straight into post-production afterwards.

We’re probably looking at about three to four months of post-production. That would put the release date somewhere between October and November. However, Netflix shows typically spend six to eight months in post-production. We doubt the episodes will take eight months to edit. The maximum time we think the series will spend in post-production is six months. So the latest we believe we can see That 90’s show It’s January 2023.

Fingers crossed, post production doesn’t take that long, so we can see That 90’s show until the end of 2022.

Stay tuned to Netflix Life as we will share the official release date of That 90’s show as soon as Netflix announces!