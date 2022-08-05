Willian negotiates with Fulham and may leave Corinthians

Attacking midfielder has a clause in the contract that could facilitate a return to the Old Continent

Willian may even leave Corinthians in this transfer window. Timão’s number 10 attracts the attention of clubs abroad and Fulham is one of the main stakeholders, as GOAL after talking to an agent linked to the English club.

Also according to the report, Fulham and the player are already negotiating details of a possible transfer. In Willian’s contract with Timão, there is a clause that facilitates a potential return to the European continent.

It is worth remembering that London is the city that Willian and his family have lived in for more than nine years, since the player was made official as a Chelsea player. Before returning to Timão, he still had a spell at Arsenal. Fulham will play in the Premier League in 2022/23.

Corinthians, however, should not play a simple game to release the attacking midfielder. Willian, when healthy, is considered one of the main players in Vítor Pereira’s squad.

Since returning to Corinthians in September 2021, Willian has played 44 games and scored one goal. The player suffered with muscle injuries and also with blows in matches.