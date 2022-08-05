With Alex and Lucas Pires in transition, Santos trains at CT Rei Pelé with an eye on Coritiba

Santos continues to prepare to face Coritiba, next Monday, away from home. This Thursday, coach Lisca had the full squad for the first time in the week, as on Tuesday the group took a break and on Wednesday the holders made only one regenerative.

The commander continues with doubts for the duel with Coxa. Alex Nascimento and Lucas Pires are still recovering from injury. The defender, who suffered a sprained ankle, worked with physiotherapy on the lawn of CT Rei Pelé this afternoon. The side is in physical transition after injuring his knee.

Camacho, in turn, is a certain embezzlement. The steering wheel is suspended after receiving his third yellow card in the 2-2 draw with Fluminense.

Thus, a possible lineup is with: João Paulo; Madson, Maicon, Eduardo Bauermann and Felipe Jonatan; Rodrigo Fernández, Zanocelo and Sánchez (Bruno Oliveira); Lucas Barbosa, Marcos Leonardo and Lucas Braga.

Santos returns to training this Friday. Peixe faces Coritiba next Monday, at 8 pm (Brasília time), for the 21st round of the Brazilian Championship. At the moment, Alvinegro is in ninth, with 27 points. Coxa is in 15th, with 22.

