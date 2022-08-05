Would you pass a job interview with Elon Musk?

Elon Musk often asks the same question of all candidates (Getty Image)

Biographer Says Elon Musk Always Asks The Same Question

Challenge is proposed for engineers who want to work at SpaceX

The company has several open positions in the United States

Ever thought about working for the richest man in the world? The good news is that the questions asked in the job interview are always the same. But it can be quite challenging to answer each one.

When he needs to hire engineers to work at SpaceX, Musk often asks all applicants a question, according to Musk biographer Ashlee Vance:

“You are standing on the surface of the Earth. You walk a mile south, a mile west, and a mile north. And it ends right where it started. Where are you?”.

Many people correctly answer that they “are” at the North Pole. Musk then retorts: “Where else could it be?”

There are an infinite number of places at the South Pole where walking a mile south, west and north would take you back to where you started. On a latitude circle near the South Pole with a circumference of 1 mile from any location on the circle, walking one mile west of the circumference can get you back to where you started.

So any point 1 mile north of that circle of latitude is a solution to this problem posed by the billionaire.

Anyone who wants to apply for a vacancy in the space agency and has qualifications can consult the open positions. There are currently open positions for software engineer, antenna engineer and aerodynamics engineer. Positions are for working in the United States.