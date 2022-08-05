Xiaomi launches augmented reality glasses with 50 MP camera

Xiaomi announced on Monday (1st) a pair of smart glasses with dual camera and that also works as an augmented reality device (FROG). This is the final version of the concept presented by the Chinese giant in September last year.

christened of Xiaomi Mijia Glasses Camera, the wearable brings a 50 MP camera and another periscope telephoto with 8 MP and optical image stabilization (OIS). According to the manufacturer, the set has 5x optical and 15x hybrid zoom, in addition to coming with LEDs that stay lit indicating the capture of images, to avoid unauthorized recordings.

Snapdragon processor, 3 GB of RAM, 32 GB of internal storage, support for Bluetooth 5.0 and dual band Wi-Fi are other highlights. The model comes with 1020mAh battery and 10W fast wireless chargingenough to recover up to 80% energy level in 30 minutes.

Mijia Glasses Camera does real-time translations from Chinese to English and vice versa.Source: SparrowsNews/Reproduction

The Xiaomi smart glasses display screen is composed of a Sony Micro OLED panel with a maximum brightness of 3,000 nits, a density of 3,281 ppi and TÜV Rheinland certification of low blue light, offering more comfort for the eyes, as per the brand. The device weighs 100 grams.

Augmented reality functions

When triggered as AR glasses, the Mijia Glasses Camera offers features such as real-time translation from mandarin to english and vice versa and support for XiaoAI artificial intelligence assistant. According to the company, more augmented reality tools will be added soon via software update.

O new xiaomi smart glasses can be booked for 2,499 yuan on the Youpin crowdfunding platform, equivalent to R$1,912 at the daily rate, excluding taxes and fees. When sales are open, the price will rise to 2,699 yuan.