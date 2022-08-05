Xiaomi reveals technology to control devices with the power of the mind

Controlling equipment with the power of thought seems like something from another world or that is only possible in movies, but Xiaomi wants to prove that it is not so. The company posted on its official Weibo account, a very famous Chinese social network, a new wearable device that has a technology capable of making this a reality.

According to the company, this device has the ability to control other electronic equipment through the power of the user’s mind. The company called it the MiGu Xiaomi Headband, and it is exactly a headband with specific sensors.

MiGu Xiaomi Headband can detect brain waves

One of the main ideas of the device is to be able to detect situations that can be dangerous, such as if a driver is very tired, which can lead to accidents. This happens through brainwaves, so why not use them on purpose too?

That’s what Xiaomi expects. The company revealed that the technology is capable of allowing users to use the smart devices around them more comfortably and conveniently, that is, controlling them with their mind. According to them, it is also a more natural way of communicating with things.

The team responsible for the design and technology said, “There are three points on the MiGu Headband that can get electrical signals. Using the potential difference between these individual points, the headband can roughly read the electricity emanating from the human brain.”

Technology that uses the power of thought

The technology used by MiGu Xiaomi Headband has an intelligent machine learning system and, therefore, it is capable of mapping the electrical waves generated by the brain of whoever is using it at the moment. It is from this mapping that she is able to identify the “mental orders” and translate them into actions for other connected smart devices.

The mapping is seen by the company as a kind of electroencephalogram of the user’s brain, so the reading depends on many factors, such as the emotional state. It is precisely this electrical variation that will determine what action each connected smart device will need to perform.

The company’s engineers also revealed that, to make this possible, they used a kind of training system they called manual tagging. This system recognizes and distinguishes each action to be performed depending on the pattern of brain waves revealed in the mapping.

Will it hit the market?

The MiGu Xiaomi Headband was part of an event held by the company itself for its engineers, and even won first place in the marathon. However, at this event Xiaomi did not say anything about price or whether the device will actually be marketed someday.

The device revealed at the marathon appears to be a prototype, but it is not possible to know if it is an isolated prototype or if it will be developed from there into something else.

From the looks of it, it doesn’t look like we’ll have a special mind-reading and ordering headband for smart devices anytime soon. For now, it still remains something seen only in movies. But until when?

