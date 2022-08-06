10 Best Movies Like Purple Hearts From Netflix » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

After its premiere on July 29, 2022, the Netflix original romantic drama purple hearts instantly shot to the top of the charts. Despite receiving bad reviews for being a Netflix romantic comedy full of predictable platitudes, the story follows the fake marriage of convenience between aspiring singer Cassie (Sofia Carson) and US Marine Luke (Nicholas Galitzine) and the legal consequences they face. when his ruse is discovered.

purple hearts joins a far superior crop of international drama films that explore the notion of a marriage of convenience, arranged marriages, military nuptials, and the profound ramifications that occur when two opposites follow your heart.

Hailed as one of the best films of 1982, Taylor Hackford’s film An officer and a gentleman beautifully walks the line between rousing romance and breathtaking melodrama in totally fragrant ways to purple hearts. In one of his best films, Richard Gere plays Zeke, a U.S. Navy officer-in-training who must decide whether his career is more important than his first true love and potential fiancée, Paula (Debra Winger).

The critically and commercially successful film was praised for its salient exploration of matters of the heart as it specifically pertains to career, family and military order, and above all for the joyfully uplifting happy ending that Zeke and Paula experience together just when it seems. as if their love was forever unrequited.

Inside purple hearts, Cassie agrees to marry Luke so she can enjoy her health benefits in the US as a Marine and treat her diabetes. In Peter Weir Green card, Frenchman Georges (Gerard Depardieu) desperately wants to stay in the United States and agrees to marry American Bronte (Andie MacDowell). In either case, the couples slowly come to realize that they were right for each other all along.

Those who enjoyed the chemistry between Cassie and Luke will fall in love with the bubbly romantic relationship between Depardieu and MacDowell and the cute cultural clashes the two help each other navigate. Joyful, joyful and uplifting, Green card It’s really worth applying.

Inside purple hearts, Cassie’s music career plays a huge role in the plot. When thinking about the most memorable films about marriages of convenience that also feature music, Jane Campion’s film the piano instantly springs to mind. The story follows Ada (Holly Hunter), a mute woman sold in marriage by her father to an explorer in New Zealand, where she takes her daughter and an award-winning piano.

Though much more pregnant, her use of musical expression to help Ada deal with her arranged marriage is similar to how Cassie uses music as therapy to deal with her similar situation in purple hearts. In addition to the breathtaking Oscar-winning turns of Hunter and Anna Paquin, the pianoThe poignant exploration of a woman finding her voice has rarely been so unsettling.

Directed by two-time Oscar-winning film director Ang Lee, the wedding feast follows the mock marriage between gay Wai-Tung (Winston Chao) and straight We-Wei (May Chin) in order to appease his parents who pressure him. Heartfelt hilarity and emotion ensue when Wai-Tung’s parents attend the couple’s fake wedding ceremony, forcing the two to keep up the charade while Cassie and Luke do. Purple Hearts.

The way Lee shifts from comic concept to a deep and authentic dramatic glimpse into intimate cultural differences is what elevates the material beyond pure farce. Devoid of melodramatic schmaltz, carefully watched characterizations will resonate much longer than those in purple hearts.

PJ Hogan’s Muriel’s Wedding is a delightful and well-regarded Australian film that follows Muriel (Toni Collette), a bored and socially awkward young woman who wants nothing more than to get married. As such, she steals money from her parents, flees to a tropical island and becomes involved in a crazy scheme to marry an Olympic swimmer in a lavish wedding ceremony.

Stopped by one hilarious sob after another, Muriel’s Wedding ultimately it becomes a charming coming-of-age tale about female independence, growing up and coming of age, all told against the backdrop of ABBA music playing throughout. Full of nervousness, heart and unpredictable beats of history, Muriel’s Wedding it’s a far more satisfying cinematic look at arranged nuptials.

by Mira Nair monsoon wedding is one of the most blissfully uplifting tales of arranged marriages on record, making it a must-see for those who appreciate the cultural union between Cassie and Luke in purple hearts. The story finds Aditi (Vasundhara Das) ready to marry Indian groom Hermant (Parvin Dabas), who must travel to India from Texas, where he lives, to meet his future bride and attend the ultra lavish ceremony.

A beautiful, bubbly, transcendent Bollywood affirmation of the human spirit, monsoon wedding does a splendid job of eroding the barriers and boundaries of its international characters to become a rousing celebration of romantic human connections found in less-expected places. like Purple hearts, monsoon wedding proves that not all fake marriages are doomed to fail.

Thanks to the exciting onscreen relationship between stars Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds, The proposal ends up resonating much longer than anyone could have expected. The plot concerns Margaret (Bullock), an aggressive corporate boss who forces her personal assistant Andrew (Reynolds) to marry her so she can maintain her legal status in the US and avoid deportation back to Canada.

Of course, how purple heartsthe mock marriage inevitably leads to genuine feelings between the two protagonists, although The proposal leans heavily on its comedic premise to explore the inherent humorous charms of its two main movie stars. While Carson and Galitzine don’t grow up with the same amount of heat, both films manage to overcome their stereotypical predictability through their magnetic actors.

For those interested in the mock wedding plot in purple hearts but don’t like the overly sugary tone, tune in to Brother Dardenne’s painfully memorable art case, Lorna’s silence. The highly acclaimed drama concerns Lorna (Arta Dobroshi), an Albanian immigrant in Belgium who navigates multiple fake marriages in order to be with her true lover, Sokol (Alban Ukaj), and open her dream diner together.

A gritty, realistic look at the desperate measures a woman takes to escape her dire situation to forge a better life. from Lorna Silence is a deeply moving love story and a thought-provoking morality piece about what it takes to find happiness in spite of, not because of, marriages of convenience.

Many purple hearts fans have noticed how the film exudes a tenor and temperament similar to a Nicholas Sparks novel. Anyone looking for more of the same should check it out Dear Johnanother tearful romantic drama that follows an American soldier on summer leave, John Tyree (Channing Tatum) and Savannah (Amanda Seyfried), a teenager with a complicated family.

In addition to the basic concept which is very similar to the purple hearts, it’s Lasse Halstrom’s sentimental mastery that will keep viewers so engaged in the conclusion of his passionate characters. Plus, both movies rely on a mysterious third-act plot twist that forces everyone to reevaluate the entire story.

Written with incisive insight by real-life couple Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani, the great sick is one of the most honest, tender and deeply moving films about lovers from different cultures reconciling in a fake marriage. Nanjiani plays a version of himself who pretends to be Emily’s (Zoe Kazan) husband when she falls ill so she can be legally put into a medical coma to recover.

A moving story about following your heart, breaking away from old traditions that don’t necessarily equate to happiness, and the deep cultural fusion of Kumail, his parents, Emily’s family and friends, the great sick and purple hearts with credibility reinforce how true love knows no geographical boundaries or language barriers.