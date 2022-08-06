15 different baby names that start with the letter “I” and their meanings

Many people try to go beyond the obvious when choosing a Name for your baby, but this is not always an easy task. Often, at this point, we forget the possibilities that exist and, therefore, having a guide can be very useful. So today we are going to introduce you 15 name inspirations with the letter “I” for your baby on the way. Check it out below!

15 names for you to give your child

This name in Guarani brings the meaning of “honey lips”. They say it was a creation of the writer José de Alencar, with the aim of naming a character in a book.

It is known that Jacob was holding his twin brother Esau’s heel at birth. Therefore, the name Iago derives from the Latin of the Hebrew name Jacob or Ya’akov, which means “heel”.

This name has Norse origin (the Germanic language that brought the Scandinavian languages) and means “Amazon of the god of peace and fertility”.

Isabela comes from the Hebrew name Izebel and means “chaste, pure”, “God is an oath” or “consecrated to God”.

This name is of Greek origin and means “gift”, “gift” or “gift”. In addition, it is considered an honor to the Egyptian goddess of motherhood and fertility (Isis).

The name Inês has Spanish (Inez) and Greek (Hagnes) origins, being a variation of the name Agnes, which means “pure”, “purity”.

Icarus is a name of Greek origin, which means “follower”.

Israel is a name of Hebrew origin that means “he fights with God”. In the Christian Holy Bible, he is portrayed as a man who fought an angel and won the battle.

Ian comes from Hebrew and is a Scottish variation of the name John. According to records, this name was found in documents from the 9th century, for the first time, in Portugal.

This small name, of Egyptian origin, is linked to the goddess of fertility and maternal love according to mythology. Thus, its meanings are “woman of the throne” or “owner of the throne”.

It is a very beautiful name, with an even more beautiful meaning. Of Greek origin, this name means “the one who brings peace” or “the peacemaker”.

It derives from the French name Yvette (possibly of Germanic origin) and means “yew”, a tree with poisonous leaves, widely used in the Middle Ages for the manufacture of bows and arrows.

Ieda is a name of Hebrew origin, which means “honeycomb”. By extension, it carries the meaning of “sweet woman” or “woman with great sweetness”.

This name is said to be of Greek origin, being a Russian variant of the name Jorge, which means “farmer”, “one who works with the land”.

This is a name that comes from the Hebrew Yishmael, Ishmael, linked to yishma, which means “He will hear” or “God hears”.