5 Good Movies on Amazon Prime Video to Enjoy Over the Weekend

Looking for what to watch on the streaming service over the weekend? no need to search anymore! watch 5 movies on Amazon Prime Video.

Nothing like a weekend to renew energy and prepare for a good week at work. And if you are looking for entertainment, to forget about everyday problems and just enjoy, a great option is to watch a quality movie with the people you love. For that, we made a super selection of 5 good movies on Amazon Prime Video to watch over the weekend.

We aim to be very democratic in this selection of 5 good movies on Amazon Prime Video to watch over the weekend. Therefore, here you will find titles of diversified genres. The idea is that at least one of these films catches your attention and deserves your precious free time. go there?

Gucci House

2021 ‧ Drama/Crime ‧ 2h 37m ‧ R$ 11.90 (rent)

Synopsis: “Inspired by the true story of the Italian fashion empire. By marriage, Patrizia Reggiani is now part of the Gucci family. Her unbridled ambition, however, interferes with the family legacy and sets off a spiral of betrayal, decay and murder.”

Main cast: Lady Gaga, Adam Driver and Al Pacino.

Spencer

2021 ‧ Drama/historical film ‧ 1h 51m

Synopsis: “Lady Di and Prince Charles’ marriage has cooled off for a long time. Though rumors of affairs and divorce abound, peace reigns over the Christmas festivities at the Sandringham estate. There is food, drink, shooting and hunting. Diana knows the game, but this year things will be very different. Spencer will tell the story of what happened during those pivotal days.”

Main cast: Kristen Stewart, Timothy Spall and Jack Nielen.

Thirteen Lives – The Rescue

2022 ‧ Drama/Action ‧ 2h 29m

Synopsis: “Based on the true story that touched the world, “Thirteen Lives – The Rescue” is the moving account of the rescue of a youth soccer team from the Tham Luang cave in Thailand, where they were trapped by torrential rains and flooding.”

Cast: Viggo Mortensen, Colin Farrell and Joel Edgerton.

Abduction (No Exit)

2011 ‧ Action/Thriller ‧ 1h 46m

Synopsis: “When Nathan (Taylor Lautner) discovers he wasn’t raised by his real parents, he begins to unravel disturbing secrets that trigger events, and from there, he has to fight to live.”

Main cast: Taylor Lautner, Lily Collins and Alfred Molina.

Supernova (Memories of a Love)

2020 ‧ Romance/Drama ‧ 1h 33m

Synopsis: “Sam and Tusker are traveling around England to visit friends, family and locals. Since Tusker was diagnosed with dementia two years ago, the time they spend together is the most important thing they have.”

Main cast: Colin Firth, Stanley Tucci and Pippa Haywood.

