Aaron Taylor-Johnson Says Brad Pitt Has A List Of Actors He Wouldn’t Work With

the actor of Bullet trainAaron Taylor-Johnson says his co-star Brad Pitt has a list of “good” and “shit” actors he wants and doesn’t want to work with.

Both star in the director’s latest film John Wick, David Leitch. There are about five assassins caught in interconnected missions aboard a high-speed Japanese bullet train.

While promoting the film at Switzerland’s Locarno Film Festival, Taylor-Johnson was asked about the possibility of working with the iconic actor.

“I think he’s in a new chapter of his life,” Taylor-Johnson told reporters, according to Varietyat the festival, describing Pitt as a “humble and gracious human being”.

the star of Blast off He continued, “He just wants to bring light and joy into the world and be around people who are there to have fun.”

“You work with a lot of actors and after a while you start taking notes: ‘I’m definitely not going to work with this person again.’ Brad also has this list: the ‘nice’ list and the ‘shit’ list.”

Brad Pitt (left) and Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

During the premiere of Bullet train In Los Angeles on Monday, August 1, Taylor-Johnson detailed a horrific injury he suffered on the set of the new action movie.

“We were in a fight sequence and I got kicked across the room,” the actor explained.

“The sharp part in the corner where there was no upholstery took a chunk out of my hand. And I literally passed out,” he said.

Along with Pitt and Taylor-Johnson, Bullet train features a cast that includes Sandra Bullock, Joey King, Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, Michael Shannon, Andrew Koji and music artist Bad Bunny.

In his two-star review for The IndependentClarisse Loughrey said that Pitt’s energy is wasted on this “overly smug” action comedy.

Bullet train It’s already in theaters.