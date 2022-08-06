Abel prepares team with news and Palmeiras should have five changes in the lineup against Goiás for the Brasileirão

Isolated leader of the Brasileirão, Palmeiras will take to the field next Sunday (7), to face Goiás. For the 21st round of the Brasileirão, Verdão will host Goiás, at 4 pm, at Allianz Parque. The team led by Abel Ferreira arrives rocked by the draw away from home against Atlético-MG, last Wednesday (3), for the Copa Libertadores.

The Palmeiras team lost 2-0 at Mineirão, but ran after the loss, equalized the score and tied the first leg of the Libertadores quarterfinals, against Galo. The dispute for the spot in the semi takes place next Wednesday (10), at Allianz Parque. As there is no longer the qualifying goal criterion in the regulation of the South American competition, Alviverde will need a simple victory at home to advance in search of the third consecutive championship.

Even with the decision ahead, the coach Abel Ferreira must send to the field the best available for this Sunday’s match (7), for the national Serie A. Abel will not be able to count on defender Murilo and sides Marcos Rocha and Piquerez, suspended. With back pain, Raphael Veiga needed to be substituted against Atlético-MG. The midfielder had no injury detected, but should not go to the game against Goiás.

Wesley is the favorite to win the vacancy left by Veiga. Recovered from a thigh injury, forward Rony can paint as a novelty in the team. He trained normally this Friday (5), as well as the boy Endrick, released after treating a sprained right ankle Thus, a probable lineup of Verdão has: Weverton; Mayke, Gustavo Gómez, Luan and Vanderlan; Danilo, Zé Rafael and Gustavo Scarpa; Dudu, Wesley and Rony (Flaco Lopez).