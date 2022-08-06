Alice Braga recalls shyness when interviewed by Jô Soares

Actress Alice Braga recalled her interviews with Jô Soares in honor of the presenter who died at the age of 84

This Friday, the 5th, the presenter Jo Soares died at age 84. Among the many artists who paid tribute to the director and comedian, Alice Braga published on his Instagram a series of moments with Jô.

Alice recalled her several passages through the “Programa do Jô”. “I, like all of Brazil, woke up today with the departure of dear Jô Soares, a guy who always welcomed me, even though I was absolutely shy every time; who was interested, who looked you in the eye to ask questions”, wrote the actress.

“Jô is a Brazil that we love. Smart fun, smart. What a great honor for me to have been on that sofa at Programa do Jô a few times to talk about cinema, a passion that we have and will always have in common. May he be received as he deserves, with a toast and a nice session of the films noir he loved so much.,” Alice said in her honor.

The artist’s followers still remembered the relationship that Jô and Alice had every time the actress went to the program. “The biggest! (and I love that he was in love with you)”, commented a follower. Another fan wrote: “He was in love with you, always tearing up compliments”

Gabriela Duarte revealed a conversation she had with Jô before the presenter’s death

To honor Jô, the actress Gabriela Duarte shared in his post the last conversation he had with the presenter.

“He called me a little while ago, with that unmistakable voice, saying things that only he knew how to say. Giving me strength, putting me up… Giving me COLO”, commented Gabriela.