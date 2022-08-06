All Fast & Furious movies, sorted by replayability

Michelle Rodriguez recently announced that x fast – the next 10th installment in the main line Fast and furious series (and 11th overall) – is just weeks away from wrapping up production. Meanwhile, the franchise has plenty of past movies that can be enjoyed again and again.

From the original classic The Fast and the Furious to the success of the pandemic era F9, the quick saga has treated fans to plenty of action-packed gems over the years. Some of these movies, like five fastguarantee more return visits than others, such as 2 Fast and 2 Furious.

10 Fast and Furious (2009)

The fourth part of the saga, Fast and furiousrenewed the franchise after Tokyo drift it felt more like a spin-off. It’s more of a direct sequel (although it’s technically a prequel), bringing back the core dynamic of Dom and Brian.

Fast and furious is let down by mediocre action scenes that don’t go further, like the explosive scenarios that would make subsequent installments in the saga so popular.

9 2 Fast 2 Furious (2003)

Brian set out on an adventure of his own in the second film, 2 Fast and 2 Furious. Paul Walker shared palpable chemistry with Tyrese Gibson in his debut as Roman Pearce, but his bromance with Dom was sorely missed in the first. Fast and furious sequel.

John Singleton’s silly, lighthearted approach to 2 Fast and 2 Furious set the tone for the rest of the sequences. But the uninspired script is just a hodgepodge of tired action movie clichés.

8 F9 (2021)

The latest entry in the series, F9, is unfortunately one of its weakest. The franchise finally went into space in its ninth release, and it may have finally gotten too big and ridiculous for its own good. Sequences like a giant slingshot shooting cars through a jungle ravine are too far-fetched to be really enjoyable.

Han’s return from the dead didn’t live up to the hype and F9 is dragged down by an excessively long runtime, pushing two and a half hours. Action movies work best when they’re fast and airy. F9 it is neither lively nor joyful.

7 Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006)

The third movie (and the one that spoiled the story timeline for years) is a standalone installment. Tokyo drift is the last Fast and furious movie that was just about street racing. It’s not a particularly well-made movie, but it’s still a lot of fun.

Thankfully, Tokyo drift has more than enough vehicular action – including a thrilling downhill racing sequence – to make up for the lack of Toretto.

6 Fast and Furious 6 (2013)

five fast it was a difficult act to follow. fast & furious 6 it’s not as masterfully crafted as its predecessor, but it’s even larger in scale. five fast was largely confined to one city, but the sixth film is a traveling adventure in the vein of the James Bond franchise.

There’s a fun mid-act ride to London and the film culminates in a thrilling climactic sequence set on the longest airport runway on Earth (estimated at around 42 kilometers).

5 Fate of the Furious (2017)

The eighth creatively titled installment of the franchise, The fate of the furiousgives an intriguing twist to the formula: Dom reluctantly turns his back on his family to work for a cyber-terrorist.

The script surprisingly makes this unconventional premise work. Cipher’s unreal movie hacking paves the way for some out-of-the-box action scenes like taking control of every car in New York City.

4 Hobbs & Shaw (2019)

The franchise’s first spin-off, Hobbs & Shawis essentially a Fast and furious “buddy cop” movie (or a “buddy mercenary” movie). Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham anchor the film with hilarious onscreen chemistry.

Stuntman-turned-director David Leitch, one of today’s most acclaimed action filmmakers, brings fascinating direction to proceedings to back him up, with dedicated stuntmen and dizzying camera movements.

3 Fast and Furious (2001)

The movie that started it all still stands as one of the best entries in the series. The Fast and the Furious is a veiled rip of Breaking point with surfing replaced by illegal street racing.

But the spinoff narrative is redeemed by Vin Diesel and Paul Walker’s impeccable chemistry as a street racer and the undercover agent sent to take him down. Much like Keanu Reeves’ palpable dynamic with Patrick Swayze in Breaking point, The Fast and the Furious it works because the bromance rings true.

two Furious 7 (2015)

Producers had to completely retool furious 7 midway through production following the untimely death of franchise star Paul Walker. The film turned out to be the definitive tribute to the late actor. It’s impossible not to cry in the film’s final moments, when Brian runs with Dom one last time to Wiz Khalifa’s “See You Again.”

In addition to the emotional resonance of Walker’s parting, director James Wan’s eye-popping camerawork keeps furious 7immersive action scenes. When Dwayne Johnson attacks a thug, the camera drops with them.

1 Fast Five (2011)

The movie that turned the quick saga from a middling action movie franchise to a can’t-miss blockbuster extravaganza, five fastis one of the greatest action movies of the 21st century so far. five fast opens with Brian and Mia pulling Dom off a prison bus and it only gets more exciting from there.

The crew heads to Rio de Janeiro to carry out a daring heist. This film is packed with visceral action scenes that never get old, from an intense police shootout to a foot chase across the rooftops of a favela. There’s some breathtaking hands-on stunt work at the end, with cars dragging a safe vault through the streets of Rio.