Amazing Spider-Man 3 Fan Poster Brings Back Venom, Black Cat and Mary Jane

The Amazing Spider-Man 3 fan poster brings together Venom, Black Cat, Mary Jane and Andrew Garfield’s webslinger. Seven years after the release of Marc Webb’s the amazing spiderman 2Garfield came back last year Spider-Man: No Way Home. Last episode of Marvel Studios on Jon Watts Return home The trilogy paid homage to the Spidey cinema, bringing back familiar faces from Sony’s previous franchises.

No Way Home The worst kept secret was the inclusion of Garfield and Tobey Maguire. However, when the friendly neighborhood of Spider-Men appeared on screen, cheers were heard in theaters around the world. Teaching Tom Holland’s Peter the Meaning of “With big powers come big responsabilities,” they did not disappoint. At the end of No Way Home, all variants were sent back to their universes when Doctor Strange cast a final spell. Additionally, the film’s mid-credits scene ended Eddie Brock/Venom’s (Tom Hardy) short-lived tenure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As Sony continues to develop its Spider-Man universe with films like Venom, Venom: Let there be carnage, Morbius, Kraven the Hunter, El Muertoand lady web, it remains to be seen if any of these characters interact with Maguire or Garfield.

Digital artist @artoftimetravel on Instagram recently shared a fan poster for The Amazing Spider-Man 3. The play focuses on Spider-Man, Venom, Felicia Hardy / Felicity Jones’ Black Cat and Shailene Woodley’s MJ – whose scenes were cut from the amazing spiderman 2 during post-production. Check out the drawing below:

After the release of No Way Homethere have been calls for Sony to revive plans for The Amazing Spider-Man 3. Most of the time, Webb’s The Incredible Spider Man and Garfield satisfied both fandom and critics. Nonetheless, the amazing spiderman 2 received a mixed response from the public, which halted all planned sequels and Sinister Six spinoffs. Instead, Sony struck a deal with Marvel Studios and built its Sinister Six differently. Now, No Way Home reinvigorated interest in Peter Parker/Garfield’s Spider-Man and how the amazing spiderman 2 laid the groundwork for a third film.

While Garfield may want to return as Spider-Man in the future, it’s unknown if Woodley or Jones would be interested in playing MJ or Black Cat after all this time. Nonetheless, No Way Home made it clear that Hardy’s Venom doesn’t exist (any more) in the MCU, and therefore won’t face Holland’s black-suited Spider-Man. Garfield’s character could easily exist in the same universe as Venom, Morbius, and Vulture. If the studio decides to do The Amazing Spider-Man 3 (and don’t pull a morbius), they will certainly have the support of the fandom.

Source: @artoftimetravel/Instagram