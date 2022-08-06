André Damaceno celebrates Carioca’s second U-20 title in less than two years at Fluminense | Venetian column



André Damaceno – Leonardo Brasil / Fluminense FC

Published 08/05/2022 18:25

Fluminense won the title of the Campeonato Carioca sub-20 this Thursday morning (4), in São Januário, by beating Vasco 3-0, in the return clash of the decision of the state dispute. In the first leg, played at Estádio das Laranjeiras, the team had lost to Vasco by the score of 2 to 1.

This is the second title in a row for the Crias de Xerém in the competition, which they had already won in 2021. In the current edition, Fluminense had the 3rd best attack, with 34 goals scored, and the best defense, with only 12 conceded in 17 games. One of the important pieces of the Flu’s defensive system was André Damaceno, a 20-year-old defender, who started in 14 of the team’s 17 games in the state.

He was also part of the team that won the Campeonato Carioca Sub-20 title last season, having played in 12 of the team’s 17 games in the tournament.

“I am very happy for another title with this shirt. It was less than two years at the club and two Carioca U-20 titles. I hope I don’t stop here, I’m hungry for titles and every time I want to win more for Fluminense. Now it’s time to continue working hard for the second half that includes the Copa do Brasil. A very important competition for us too”, celebrated the defender.

Damaceno has a long stint in the base categories of Corinthians, in addition to São Caetano, where he was in 2020 – before settling with Fluminense – and participated in the conquest of the A2 Series of the Paulista Championship, in the professional category. He is in his third season wearing the shirt of the Xerém club and has 61 games for the club’s base. His contract expires at the end of 2022.

“I want to be playing, no matter what. I work hard every day to be able to play my football on the field and help Fluminense. My focus is completely here at the club”, said the defender in relation to the proximity of the end of his contract.

This season, Fluminense will still face the dispute of the Copa do Brasil under-20, with a premiere date scheduled for the 17th of this month (August).