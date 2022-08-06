“Apple Watch Series 8” will have unchanged design, says leaker

We have already echoed here rumors that pointed to the possibility that the next model of the Apple Watch bring a new design. The supposed renovation would put the watch in line with the latest iPhones – because of the flat and squarer sides.

A new rumor, however, threw a cold shower on these expectations: according to the leaker known as ShrimpApplePro — the same to raise the previous speculation —, the “Apple Watch Series 8” should bring a design similar to the current model. That is, no elements that escape from those we already know.

Note: the info is about the base series 8 only. No info abt the higher version atm

He also brought other information. according to leaker Vietnamese, the new watch will be available in midnight, stellar, (PRODUCT)RED and silver in aluminum versions; and silver and graphite for those that are constructed of stainless steel. In addition, there should not be a model made of titanium and the sizes should be the same.

Another peculiar detail pointed out by him is that the glue used to seal the case of the new Apple Watch will be stronger – no adventure that involves opening the watch should end with the device the same way it started, so (or at least the action will be more difficult). In this way, the product should also be more resistant.

There are, however, no rumors related to an alleged new version of the product, more expensive and more resistant, about which journalist Mark Gurman, from Bloomberg, has said enough. As reported by ShrimpApplePro, at least the most basic models of the watch are expected to go into mass production later this month.

Would anyone out there prefer a new design?

