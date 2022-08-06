Ashton Kutcher reveals why he decided to return to That ’90s Show

The good Son returns home. The saying may apply to Ashton Kutcher, who will return as Michael Kelso for a cameo in “That ’90s Show”, a spin-off set in the 1990s of the series responsible for launching his career, “That ’70s Show”.

When asked by Variety what motivated him and his wife, Mila Kunis, also part of the original cast, to participate in this spinoff, Kutcher replied:

“Mila and I were considering. We were like, ‘Look, we’re in this position that we’re in just because of that show, so let’s go back and do it.’ We just went back and had fun for a week. It was so random and cool.”

Ashton Kutcher and “That ’90s Show”

“That ’90s Show” will follow Eric and Donna’s daughter, Leia and played by Callie Haverda, on adventures over a summer with her grandparents, Red and Kitty (played by Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp respectively), in their hometown. Of your parents.

Some actors from the original version will make cameos in addition to Kutcher and Kunis. The actor revealed to Variety that he is thrilled by the quality of the series.

“It’s very funny. The new cast is phenomenal.”

There is still no release date for “That ’90s Show”, but it is known that the production will be released on Netflix.

