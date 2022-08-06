Ashton Kutcher talks about what it’s like to be back on That ’90 Show

The series That ’90s Show is back and, with it, the actor Ashton Kutcher in the cast. The production is still in the pre-production stage, but the actor spoke about how he is feeling returning to this incredible story:

“It was really nostalgic to be back on set. It’s the same people who made That ’70s Show, so it was pretty bizarre.”he said in an interview with Variety on the red carpet of Vengeance.

Today, Kutcher is married to Mila Kunis, who was his co-star in the series, with that, he said that when they received the invitation to return to their roles, they knew they had to accept. He said they talked about being where they are because of the show, so they decided to come back. “It was random and fun“, he said.

Tommy Chong also made his return to the cast of the series, which already includes Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Laura Prepon, Wilmwe Valderrama, Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith.

That ’90s Show, as the name suggests, will take place in the 1990s and will feature Leia Forman — who will be played by Callie Haverda — the daughter of Eric and Donna. In the plot, Leia will visit her grandparents on their summer vacation at Point Place and meet other children.

In the production of the new series, we have Gregg Mettler as showrunner, Bonnie and Terry Turner – creators of That ’70 Show – as executive producers and Lindsey Turner as writer.

The series is being developed by Netflix and there is still no date set for its premiere.