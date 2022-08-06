Avaí vs Corinthians: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series a

In the turn, the São Paulo team got the best and won by 3 to 0. Róger Guedes scored all the goals of the match at Neo Química Arena (remember here).

O Hawaii enters the field with three losses in a row and one point behind the first team in the relegation zone. In this way, victory is fundamental for Eduardo Barroca’s men.

O Corinthians comes from a positive sequence in the Brasileirão. There are four wins and only one loss in the last five rounds. In the midst of the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores playoffs, Vítor Pereira’s team is trying and managing to keep on top of leader Palmeiras. The difference at the beginning of this round is four points.

Streaming: Premiere broadcasts throughout Brazil, with narration by Everaldo Marques and comments by Alexandre Lozetti and Richarlyson.

Real time: O ge follows the game move by move (click here to see).

Conrado Santana analyzes Avai x Corinthians, for the 21st round of the Brasileirão 2022

Avai – Coach: Eduardo Barroca

Commander Azurra counts on the return of Bruno Silva, who served a suspension against América-MG in the last round. Another change that can happen is the entry of Muriqui for the departure of Nathanael. Defender Arthur Chaves was not listed by the club’s option and is out of the match.

Likely team: Vladimir; Kevin, Bressan, Rafael Vaz and Cortez; Bruno Silva, Raniele and Eduardo; Nathanael (Muriqui), Pottker and Bissoli.

Who is out: Morato (medical department); Arthur Chaves (unrelated).

Morato (medical department); Arthur Chaves (unrelated). hanging: Arthur Chaves, Bissoli, Bressan, Galdezani, Jean Cléber and Lucas Ventura.

Corinthians – Coach: Vitor Pereira

Renato Augusto may be Corinthians’ main novelty for this Saturday. Not as a starter, but gaining minutes throughout the game after recovering from a calf injury. On the other hand, Maycon turns embezzlement with a broken foot. Also thinking about the decision on Tuesday of Libertadores, against Flamengo, Vítor Pereira should take a team with players considered reserves, such as Rafael Ramos, Roni and Giovane.

Likely team: Cássio, Rafael Ramos, Gil, Balbuena (Robert Renan) and Fábio Santos; Roni, Fausto Vera (Ramiro) and Giuliano (Renato Augusto); Gustavo Mosquito, Giovane (Júnior Moraes) and Róger Guedes.

Who is out: Willian (right thigh tendinitis), Carlos Miguel (Covid-19), Maycon (foot fracture), Raul Gustavo (thigh edema), Paulinho (knee surgery) and Adson and Xavier (unknown reason).

Willian (right thigh tendinitis), Carlos Miguel (Covid-19), Maycon (foot fracture), Raul Gustavo (thigh edema), Paulinho (knee surgery) and Adson and Xavier (unknown reason). hanging: Du Queiroz, Giovane and Raul Gustavo.

