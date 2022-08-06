Best new movies added to Netflix this week: August 6, 2022

With August just around the corner, some great new movies have been added to Netflix this past week. From the original Spider-Man trilogy to the SVOD premiere of Uncharted, here are our picks of the best new movies added to Netflix (in the US) this week.

If you missed any of what’s new on Netflix US this week, check back in the What’s New on Netflix section for the full list.

Here are the best new movies on Netflix this week:

Unknown (2022)

Director: Ruben Fleischer

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 116 minutes

Cast: Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Antonio Banderas, Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle

It took longer than expected, but almost 15 years after the Unknown video games, the film adaptation with the ever-popular Spider man star, Tom Holland, debuted in theaters and is now coming to Netflix as part of the coveted pay-1 window.

Clever treasure hunter Nathan Drake and his renegade mentor Sully set out on a perilous adventure across the world to find Magellan’s lost gold.

Heavy rain (2012)

Director: Sam Mendes

Genre: Action, Adventure, Suspense | Runtime: 143 minutes

Cast: Daniel Craig, Judi Dench, Javier Bardem, Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris,

Behind the disappointment that was Quantum of Solace, Heavy rain it was a much-needed quality shot that the James Bond franchise desperately needed, which even followed in subsequent entries.

When 007’s latest mission goes disastrously wrong, MI6 agents around the world are exposed and headquarters are attacked.

With MI6 compromised, Bond is the only person M can trust within the organization. With the help of Miss Moneypenny, Bond tracks down the dangerous Raoul Silva, whose deadly and hidden motives threaten the safety of the world.

If you’re wondering why this movie made it to Netflix with MGM now owned by Amazon, it’s because the US rights belong to Sony Pictures (most media outlets didn’t cover this when Amazon paid $8.45 billion!).

spiderman 2 (2004)

Director: Sam Raimi

Genre: Action, superhero | Runtime: 127 minutes

Cast: Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst, James Franco, Alfred Molina, Rosemary Harris

O Spider man movies from the early 2000s helped pave the way for future superhero franchises, including, of course, the MCU behemoth that continues to release new titles every month, it seems.

Forced to lead a double life, Peter Parker aka Spider-Man is dissatisfied when it starts to affect his love life and his powers. But as Peter tries to move away from his superhero persona, he’s forced to act when the excellent but incredibly dangerous Doctor Octavious starts wreaking havoc on New York City.

We picked Spider-Man 2 as my favorite, but with the trilogy available, we recommend watching all three.

8 miles (2002)

Director: Curtis Hanson

Genre: Drama, Music | Runtime: 110 minutes

Cast: Eminem, Brittany Murphy, Kim Basinger, Mekhi Phifer, Anthony Mackie

The film that accompanied one of Eminem’s most beloved songs, Lose Yourself. Not only was the film a giant commercial success, but Lose Yourself went Quadruple Platinum and won an Oscar for Best Song, which the famous Eminem did not attend, was busy at home sleeping watching cartoons with his daughter.

In 1995 Detroit, aspiring white rap artist B-Rabbit dreams of breaking into the rap scene, but a lack of self-confidence and arbitrary boundaries threaten to derail his dream.

The film was among the August 1 additions.

Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

Director: Glenn Ficarra, John Requa

Genre: Comedy, Romance | Runtime: 118 minutes

Cast: Steve CarellRyan GoslingJulianne MooreEmma StoneAnaleigh Tipton

It’s wild to think that Crazy, Stupid, Love was released in theaters the same year that Steve Carrel The office came to an end.

After the devastating end of his marriage, newly single Cal enters the dating scene but is absolutely desperate to talk to women. Soft and handsome Jacob realizes this and decides to help Cal gain the confidence he desperately needs.

Certified Fresh on RottenTomatoes, the film is a frequent flyer on Netflix and is always welcome when it returns.

