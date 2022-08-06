Bomb explosion hidden in dead bodies kills at least 10 civilians in Mali | World

At least ten civilians died in the Republic of Mali after the explosion of bombs hidden in two dead bodies that family members were trying to identify, a government official and police said on Saturday. They attributed the attack to jihadist groups.

This Friday (5), “jihadists killed two civilians in Ouakan” near Bankass, in central Mali, “before trapping their bodies”, a city official in a neighboring town told AFP, on condition that of anonymity.

“When relatives of the dead came to look for the bodies, there was an explosion, and at least ten other people died.”

This version was confirmed by another official in the region. According to him, “at the moment, there are other civilians missing in Ouakan” and it is not known if they “died or not”. A police source confirmed to AFP “the provisional toll of 12 civilians killed”.

Starting this Saturday, a security device would be activated “to protect populations”.

“Jihadists are increasingly using criminal methods. In Ouakan they trapped bodies in booby traps that were detonated,” the source said.

Several dozen Ouakan residents left their homes on Saturday to take refuge in neighboring towns, fearing further attacks, according to testimonies collected by AFP.

Mali, a poor country located in the unstable Sahel region, has suffered a serious security crisis since 2012, following the outbreak of independence and jihadist insurrections in the north.