Boric government announces public health system. by André Cintro

Admin 2 mins ago News Leave a comment 0 Views

Boric
Gabriel Boric. Photo: reproduction

by André Cintro

In a historic measure that will benefit more than 5 million people, the Gabriel Boric government announced, this Thursday (28), that Chile will have a free public health system for the entire population. The “Chilean SUS” – one of Boric’s campaign promises in the 2021 presidential elections – will officially be born on September 1.

The publicly funded National Health System is one of the advances included in the new Chilean Constitution, which will be submitted to a referendum on September 4th. Today, with Fonasa (Chile’s National Health Fund), with a neoliberal guideline, the population pays to enjoy any and all services that public hospitals provide. Only people over the age of 60 or those earning less than $420 a month are exempt from the charge.

“This is a historic advance in health care,” Boric said. “Many generations of Chileans have dreamed of what we are converting into a reality today, which is a free public health system for all Fonasa users. Health has to be a right.”

The measure was praised by the WHO (World Health Organization). “We congratulate the decision of the Government of Chile to cover all health expenses for 6 million Chileans. It’s a big step towards its commitment to #HealthForAll,” tweeted the institution’s director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Estimates by the Chilean government indicate that, with the guarantee of free public health, each family should save about US$ 300 a year. Currently, eight out of ten Chileans need to use the Fonasa co-payment system. Workers contribute 7% of their salary to the public or private network. “The axis of our government is that health is a worthy right – and never a business”, concluded Boric.

Text originally published in RED

Join our WhatsApp group by clicking this link

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

New tourist train takes tour through Patagonia to Bariloche

Bariloche has just won a new attraction that goes far beyond skis. Since July 20, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved