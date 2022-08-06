Check out the productions that have a birthday in August!

Included in the Disney+ catalog, some productions such as Bambi and Phineas and Ferb complete remarkable dates; find it out!

Although the school holidays have come to an end, there are still reasons to celebrate the arrival of August and one of them is the anniversary of some of his productions included in the Disney+, that were premiered in this same month years ago.

So, to celebrate the date, check below a list of four movies and series that have an anniversary in August!

Bambi (1942)

baby Disclosure / Disney

Released in Brazil on August 14, 1942, ‘Bambi’ enters the list of Disney’s most classic films, being the studios’ fifth animated feature film. Under the command of the American director David Hand, the production completes eighty years since its debut this month. The Little Deer Story was nominated for three Academy Awards® in 1943 for Best Original Score, Best Sound, and Best Original Song. In addition, on Disney+ the public can also check out the sequel to the classic: “Bambi 2 – The Great Prince of the Forest”.

Phineas and Ferb (2007 – 2012)

Phineas and Ferb. Disclosure / Disney

The series that accompanies Phineas and Ferb teaches us how to enjoy the holidays in the craziest ways possible. Completing 15 years since its launch, the production was shown for the first time on August 17, 2007, “Phineas and Ferb” marked Disney Channel fans, who can now follow the adventures of this duo exclusively on Disney+.

High School Musical 2 (2007)

High School Musical 2. Disclosure / Disney

Marking the adolescence of many people born in the ’90s, the “High School Musical” franchise celebrates 15 years since the release of its second film. The film follows Troy’s summer vacation (Zac Efron), Gabriella (Vanessa Hudgens) and the entire Wildcats gang. directed by Kenny Ortega, the production launched in 2007 and is known for its soundtrack and outstanding cast. In addition to the franchise films, on Disney+ the public can also follow the series “High School Musical: The Series: The Musical”, which has just released its third season, exclusively on the platform.

Aladdin and the 40 Thieves (1996)

Aladdin and the 40 Thieves. Disclosure / Disney

Despite having arrived in Brazil just two years later, “Aladdin and the 40 Thieves” had its official premiere scheduled on August 13, 1996 in the United States, thus completing an incredible 26 years this month.

The film is the third in the franchise that chronicles the romance between young Aladdin and Jasmine, daughter of the Sultan of Agrabah. In addition to the other three animations of the classic, Disney+ also has the recent live-action production “Aladdin (2019)”, starring Will Smith, Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott.