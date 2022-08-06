Check out the TV Globo movie schedule between August 6th and 12th, 2022

FILM SCHEDULE FROM AUGUST 06 TO 12, 2022 – TV GLOBO

Saturday, 08/06/2022

owl II

Behind the Sky

Original Title: Behind the Sky

Country of Origin: Brazilian

Year of Production: 2021

Director: Caio Sóh

Cast: Nathalia Dill, Emílio Orciollo Neto, Renato Góes, Paula Burlamaqui.

Class: Drama

Aparecida, a strong woman from the hinterland, lives full of dreams and hope. She takes an action that could change her trajectory forever: she leaves for the big city.

Saturday Session

The Mummy

Original Title: The Mummy

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 1999

Director: Stephen Sommers

Cast: Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz, Arnold Vosloo, John Hannah, Oded Fehr

Class: Adventure

Pathfinder Rick O’Connell, a friend and archeologist Evelyn search for the treasure of a pharaoh, Imhotep, who was mummified alive.

supercine

sexy by accident

Original Title: I Feel Pretty

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2018

Director: Abby Kohn

Cast: Michelle Williams, Amy Schumer, Emily Ratajkowski, Tom Hopper

Class: Comedy

Renee is a woman who has a hard time dealing with society’s beauty standards. After having an accident, she wakes up feeling much more confident.

owl I

the trap

Original Title: Careful What You Wish For

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2015

Director: Elizabeth Allen

Cast: Nick Jonas, Isabel Lucas, Dermot Mulroney, Graham Rogers, Paul

Sorvino, David Sherrill

Class: Suspense

The film is about a young man who gets more than he bargains for when he starts having an affair with a banker’s young wife.

Sunday, 08/07/2022

owl II

Julie and Julia

Original Title: Julie & Julia

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2009

Director: Nora Ephron

Cast: Meryl Streep, Amy Adams, Stanley Tucci, Chris Messina, Linda Emond,

Helen Carey.

Class: Biography

Julie Powell is about to turn 30 and is frustrated with life. She decides to spend a year cooking recipes from Julia Child’s 1948 book.

Maximum temperature

Fast & Furious 5 – Operation Rio

Original Title: Fast Five

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2011

Director: Justin Lin

Cast: Dwayne Johnson;Elsa Pataky;Gal Gadot;Joaquim De Almeida;Jordana Brewster;Ludacris Ludacris;Paul Walker;Sung Kang;Tyrese Gibson

Class: Action

Dom and Brian hide in Rio de Janeiro. They will have to carry out one last mission in the city and, for that, they will gather a team of super pilots.

Major Sunday

Tomb Raider: Inception

Original Title: Tomb Raider (2018)

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2018

Director: Roar Uthaug

Cast: Walton Goggins; Alicia Vikander; Dominic West; Daniel Wu

Class: Adventure

Lara Croft decides to drop everything to try to unravel her father’s disappearance and begins a dangerous adventure on a Japanese island.

movie theater

The 13th Warrior

Original Title: The 13th Warrior

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 1999

Director: Michael – Tiernan, John McCrichton

Cast: Antonio Banderas; Vladimir Kulich; Omar Sharif; Diane Venora

Class: Adventure

In 922, Ahmed Ibn Fahdlan, an Arab poet and courtier, made the mistake of falling in love with a beautiful woman who belonged to another man.

Monday, 08/08/2022

Afternoon session

Despicable Me 2

Original Title: Despicable Me 2

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2013

Director: Chris Renaud; Pierre Coffin

Cast: Benjamin Bratt;Kristen Wiig;Miranda Cosgrove;Russell Brand;Steve Carell

Class: Comedy

Gru left his villainous life behind. But the Anti-Villain League has other plans: have him fight a powerful criminal alongside Agent Lucy.

Hot screen

captain marvel

Original Title: Captain Marvel

Country of Origin: Australian

Year of Production: 2019

Director: Anna Boden;Ryan Fleck

Cast: Samuel L. Jackson, Jude Law, Ben Mendelsohn, Clark Gregg, Brie Larson

Class: Sci-Fi Adventure

Carol Danvers becomes one of the most powerful heroes in the universe when Earth finds itself in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races.

Tuesday, 08/09/2022

Afternoon session

Under the Tuscan Sun

Original Title: Under The Tuscan Sun

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2003

Director: Audrey Wells

Cast: Lindsay Duncan; Raoul Bova; Sandra Oh; Vincent Riotta

Class: Comedy

Writer Frances embarks on a tour of Tuscany, Italy. There, she decides to buy a property and ends up meeting someone who will change her life.

Wednesday, 08/10/2022

Afternoon session

The mother-in-law

Original Title: Monster-in-Law

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2005

Director: Robert Luketic

Cast: Jennifer Lopez, Michael Vartan, Jane Fonda, Wanda Skyes

Class: Comedy

After years of searching for her Prince Charming, Charlotte falls in love with Kevin. The problem is his mother, who decides to disrupt the couple as much as possible.

Thursday, 08/11/2022

Afternoon session

A matter of time

Original Title: About Time

Country of Origin: English

Year of Production: 2013

Director: Richard Curtis

Cast: Bill Nighy; Domhnall Gleeson; Lydia Wilson; Margot Robbie; Rachel Mcadams; Richard Cordery; Tom Hollander

Class: Romance

After discovering he can travel through time, Tim uses his ability to win the heart of the woman of his dreams and save his friend from professional disaster.

Friday, 08/12/2022

Afternoon session

My Father, My Hero

Original Title: The Finishers

Country of Origin: Belgian; French

Year of Production: 2014

Director: Nils Tavernier

Cast: Jacques Gamblin, Alexandra Lamy, Fabien Héraud, Sophie de Furst, Pablo Pauly, Xavier Mathieu, Christelle Cornil

Class: Drama

Julien is a young man who lives in a wheelchair. He convinces his father to compete in one of the toughest triathlon events, rebuilding their relationship.

owl I

You only live once

Original Title: Solo Se Vive Una Vez

Country of Origin: Argentina

Year of Production: 2017

Director: Federico Cueva

Cast: Arancha Martí;Dario Lopilato;Hugo Silva;Pablo Rago;Peter

Lanzani;Santiago Segura

Class: Action, Comedy

Leo, a professional crook, needs to take on another personality to get away from the dangerous Duges, López and Harken.

Heads up

The grid below is related to the programming practiced in Brasília time zone. Broadcasters with different time zones will have a broadcast grid adjusted to their local needs.

Saturday, 08/06/2022

04:40 Owl II – Behind the Sky

06:00 Globo Reporter

06:50 It’s from home

11:45 Praça TV – 1st Edition

13:00 Globo Esporte

13:25 Newspaper Today

14:10 Saturday Session – The Mummy

15:50 Cauldron With Mion

18:35 Beyond the Illusion

19:20 Praça TV – 2nd Edition

19:45 Face and Courage

20:30 National Newspaper

21:25 Pantanal

22:30 High Hours

00:20 Supercine – Sexy by Accident

02:10 Re-presentation Novel II – Face and Courage

02:50 Owl I – The Frame

Sunday, 08/07/2022

04:20 Owl II – Julie And Julia

06:00 Holy Mass

06:50 Globo Comunidade

07:20 Small Businesses & Big Businesses

08:05 Globe Rural

09:25 Auto Sport

10:00 am Spectacular Sport

12:30 Maximum Temperature – Fast & Furious 5 – Operation Rio

14:25 Popcorn Da Ivete

15:50 Football

18:00 Sunday With Huck

20:30 fantastic

23:25 Go Que Glue

00:10 Major Sunday – Tomb Raider: Inception

02:10 Cinemaço – The 13th Warrior

Monday, 08/08/2022

04:00 Hour One

06:00 Good Morning Square

08:30 Good morning Brazil

09:30 Meeting with Patricia Poeta

10:35 More You

11:45 Praça TV – 1st Edition

13:00 Globo Esporte

13:25 Newspaper Today

14:45 The Carnation And The Rose

15:30 Afternoon Session – Despicable Me 2

17:05 Worth Watching Again – The Favorite

18:25 Beyond the Illusion

19:10 Praça TV – 2nd Edition

19:40 Face and Courage

20:30 National Newspaper

21:30 Pantanal

22:15 Hot Screen – Captain Marvel

00:15 Jornal da Globo

01:05 Conversation with Bial

01:45 Replay Novel II – Face and Courage

02:30 Comedy Na Madruga I

03:15 Comedy Na Madruga II

Tuesday, 08/09/2022

04:00 Hour One

06:00 Good Morning Square

08:30 Good morning Brazil

09:30 Meeting with Patricia Poeta

10:35 More You

11:45 Praça TV – 1st Edition

13:00 Globo Esporte

13:25 Newspaper Today

14:45 The Carnation And The Rose

15:30 Afternoon Session – Under the Tuscan Sun

17:05 Worth Watching Again – The Favorite

18:25 Beyond the Illusion

19:10 Praça TV – 2nd Edition

19:40 Face and Courage

20:30 National Newspaper

21:30 Pantanal

22:50 Daughters of Eve

23:40 Reporter Profession

00:20 Jornal da Globo

01:10 Conversation with Bial

01:50 Replay Novel II – Face and Courage

02:35 Comedy Na Madruga I

03:15 Comedy Na Madruga II

Wednesday, 08/10/2022

04:00 Hour One

06:00 Good Morning Square

08:30 Good morning Brazil

09:30 Meeting with Patricia Poeta

10:35 More You

11:45 Praça TV – 1st Edition

13:00 Globo Esporte

13:25 Newspaper Today

14:45 The Carnation And The Rose

15:30 Afternoon Session – The Mother-in-Law

17:05 Worth Watching Again – The Favorite

18:25 Beyond the Illusion

19:10 Praça TV – 2nd Edition

19:40 Face and Courage

20:30 National Newspaper

21:30 Pantanal

22:35 Som Brasil Presents: My Name Is Thiago André

23:45 What Story Is This Porchat?

00:30 Jornal da Globo

01:20 Conversation with Bial

02:00 Replay Novel II – Cara e Courage

02:45 Comedy Na Madruga I

03:20 Comedy Na Madruga II

Thursday, 08/11/2022

04:00 Hour One

06:00 Good Morning Square

08:30 Good morning Brazil

09:30 Meeting with Patricia Poeta

10:35 More You

11:45 Praça TV – 1st Edition

13:00 Globo Esporte

13:25 Newspaper Today

14:45 The Carnation And The Rose

15:30 Afternoon Session – A Matter of Time

17:05 Worth Watching Again – The Favorite

18:25 Beyond the Illusion

19:10 Praça TV – 2nd Edition

19:40 Face and Courage

20:30 National Newspaper

21:30 Pantanal

22:35 Daughters of Eve

23:30 The Good Doctor: The Good Doctor

00:15 Jornal da Globo

01:05 Conversation with Bial

01:45 Replay Novel II – Face and Courage

02:30 Comedy Na Madruga I

03:15 Comedy Na Madruga II

Friday, 08/12/2022

04:00 Hour One

06:00 Good Morning Square

08:30 Good morning Brazil

09:30 Meeting with Patricia Poeta

10:35 More You

11:45 Praça TV – 1st Edition

13:00 Globo Esporte

13:25 Newspaper Today

14:45 The Carnation And The Rose

15:30 Afternoon Session – My Father, My Hero

17:00 Worth Watching Again – The Favorite

18:20 Beyond the Illusion

19:10 Praça TV – 2nd Edition

19:40 Face and Courage

20:30 National Newspaper

21:30 Pantanal

22:35 Globo Reporter

23:25 Globoplay Session – The Equalizer – The Protector

00:10 Jornal da Globo

01:00 Conversation with Bial

01:40 Replay Novel II – Face and Courage

02:25 Comedy Na Madruga I

03:05 Owl I – You only live once