Chris Pine’s 10 Highest Grossing Films According to Box Office Mojo

Chris Pine is one of the biggest Hollywood stars working today, his work appears in a number of popular franchises as well as a number of prestigious films making him a household name along the way. With a career that spans nearly two decades, the actor has over 60 acting credits to his name and counting.

Like all movie industry stars, Pine has had multiple hits and misses when it comes to the worldwide box office. However, he has managed to prove himself a reliable star, with Box Office Mojo showing several of his films as genuine hits.

10 This Means War (2012) – $156,491,279

it means war is a 2012 romantic comedy with a twist, delving into the high-stakes world of espionage and espionage. Chris Pine stars alongside Reese Witherspoon and Tom Hardy as Franklin “FDR” Foster, a CIA agent who falls in love with and saves the world from an international criminal who has sworn revenge on Foster and his partner (Hardy).

The film was generally poorly received by critics upon release, although it did enough at the box office to be considered a success. However, despite providing a box office tie, the film did not inspire sequels or franchises, remaining satisfied with its modest success.

9 Unstoppable (2010) – $167,805,466

unstoppable is a 2010 action thriller and the last film in director Tony Scott’s filmography. Based on real facts, unstoppable tells the story of Will Colson (Chris Pine) and Frank Barnes (Denzel Washington), two railroad workers who must stop a runaway train before it can wreak havoc on civilians.

unstoppable proved to be a hit with critics, who praised the film’s action and Scott’s direction. Going on to nearly double its production budget at the box office, the film managed to become the second highest-grossing project in Chris Pine’s filmography at the time of its release.

8 Wonder Woman 1984 (2020) – $169,602,006

Wonder Woman 1984 was the highly anticipated sequel to the 2017 film that told the origin of Gal Gadot’s eponymous superhero. Pine plays Steve Trevor, Diana Prince’s long-lost lover, who mysteriously returns after Diana unknowingly uses the Wishing Stone to resurrect him.

Wonder Woman 1984 it ultimately did not live up to the hype established by its predecessor, failing to resonate with critics or fans alike. While the film still manages to be one of Chris Pine’s highest-grossing films, it’s a sharp drop from the original film’s box office numbers, although that could be explained in part due to the sequel’s hybrid release on HBO Max.

7 In the Forest (2014) – $212,902,372

inside the forest is the cinematic retelling of the classic Broadway musical, which combines several well-known fairy tales in a fantastical world. In the film, Chris Pine plays Cinderella’s Prince, who doesn’t turn out to be the wonderful hero she always hoped he would be.

The film received decent reviews which, along with the audience intrigue for the film’s star-studded cast, helped inside the forest became a modest success at the box office, managing to turn a tremendous profit on its surprisingly low budget of $50 million.

6 Rise of the Guardians (2012) – $306,941,670

Rise of the Guardians is a 2012 animated action comedy based on Guardians of Childhood Book series. In the film, Chris Pine voices Jack Frost, the Spirit of Winter, who is recruited to join a team of other fantastical creatures including the Easter Bunny, Santa Claus and the Tooth Fair in a desperate attempt to stop the evil bogeyman.

Rise of the Guardians received positive reviews upon its release and managed to cash in at the box office, growing a modest fan base in the process. Despite the film’s ultimate success, however, no sequel is currently in development, despite the creators’ claims of wishing they had proposed story ideas to Dreamworks Animation.

5 Star Trek: Beyond (2016) – $343,471,816

Star Trek: Beyond it’s the third movie of the reboot Star Trek franchise, with much of the main cast returning to their iconic roles. While not intended to act as the end of the franchise, the film has yet to spawn a sequel, with any talk of such a film remaining purely conjecture.

Despite reviews largely on par with the two previous films, In addition made significantly less money at the worldwide box office than its predecessors, crippling the franchise for years. Since the film’s release, however, many fans have come to praise the film, with many calling Star Trek: Beyond One of the most underrated films in the franchise.

4 Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) – $375,540,831

The 2018 animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse explored the concept of the multiverse long before it landed firmly in the cultural zeitgeist, including several variants of the titular superhero, making what is considered by some to be one of the greatest superhero movies of all time. Chris Pine plays Peter A. Parker in the film, the Spider-Man version of Miles Morales’ world who is killed by the Kingpin.

in the spiderverse it was a tremendous success for all parties involved, gaining great traction from fans and critics alike. The film was so popular, in fact, that it even won an Oscar for Best Animated Feature. The film even spawned its own franchise, with a sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part One set to debut next summer.

3 Star Trek (2009) – $385,680,446

In 2009, JJ Abrams restarted the Star Trek series, breathing new life into the franchise. Chris Pine took on the role of Captain James T. Kirk from William Shatner, retelling the origin story and adventures of the iconic character on the starship. enterprise.

Nonetheless Star Trek divided the franchise’s hardcore fans, generated largely positive reviews and an undeniably successful run at the international box office. The reboot would spawn two sequels that were released in 2013 and 2016, respectively.

two Star Trek: Into the Dark (2013) – $467,365,246

Star Trek – Beyond the Darkness is the sequel to the 2009 hit film that rebooted the long-running franchise. With Chris Pine returning as Captain Kirk, the film reintroduces the iconic villain Khan, this time played by Benedict Cumberbatch, who declined to play the character in the months leading up to the film’s release.

Like its predecessor, In the dark was generally well received by critics, although some die-hard fans believe the film ended up ruining the movie. Star Trek franchise. Regardless of reception, the film remains the highest-grossing film in the world. Star Trek franchise to this day, spawning a sequel that would be released three years later.

1 Wonder Woman (2017) – $822,854,286

This film proved to be one of the most successful and best entries in the DCEU at the time of its release, earning critical acclaim and a healthy profit at the global box office. Wonder WomanThe success of reinvigorated a dying cinematic universe and spawned a sequel, Wonder Woman 1984which would be released in 2020.