Chukwudi Iwuji talks about the High Evolutionary’s personality and attire in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 ~ Marvel Universe 616

Marvel Studios’ panel at San Diego Comic Con confirmed rumors of who would be the villain of the final film in the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy. In a conversation with Collider, the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Chukwudi Iwuji dropped some hints about his upcoming role as Marvel Studios’ High Evolutionary.

When asked about his costume and character, Iwuji described him as “narcissistic” and “sociopathic”, while also bringing a “Shakespearian” flair to his personality. He also recalled feeling at home in the suit, noting how wearing it helped add a new dynamic to his performance:

“Shady doesn’t touch on that. He’s narcissistic, sociopathic, but very charming. I couldn’t have thought of a better character who uses [um] better skill set to join the MCU. Because there’s something very Shakespearean about him, there’s something very emotionally dark about him, and he’s a lot of fun on top of it all. The suit, as you mentioned, the day I put this suit on, because it looks very different from how it looks in the comics, but the suit just worked. There’s something about putting it on, which I’m glad you mentioned, because a big part of my performance was that costume.”

Speaking with Screen Rant, Iwuji explained how the villain “has been around for ages” and has connections to multiple characters in this upcoming sequel. Although he is more connected to Rocket Raccoon, Iwuji joked that he negatively affects much more than just Rocket:

“Well, the High Evolutionary, who’s been around for ages, is actually… he’s connected to a lot of characters in this movie… connected to a lot of people, so let’s just say he affects a lot of people’s lives in a not-so-good way.”

Finally, in a discussion with Entertainment Weekly, he recalls how he was still just a fan of the franchise and can’t believe all this is happening:

“I’m still processing that I got into this whole world… It was crazy for me because, as I said before, I saw the first movie in Times Square as a fan. And you can have a perfectly successful career as an actor, never come close to being a part of something like that, and, you know, that’s the reality. So I still pinch myself and I saw the trailer behind the scenes before continuing and I’m watching this thing and just… there’s still something a little surreal about us being a part of it, especially when you have these quintessential James Gunn moments… when they jump up and it’s in slow motion and the music starts and you’re like, ‘Oh my God.’ That thing I feel when I saw it, be it this or Suicide Squad. I’m not just watching now as an audience member, I’m part of it and I still haven’t… believed it, you know?”

With direction and script by James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy vol.3 will have back the names of Chris Pratt as Peter Quill, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Dave Bautista as Drax, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Sean Gunn as Kraglin and also Rocket’s stand in, Bradley Cooper as the voice of Rocket Racoon and Vin Diesel as Groot. Also returning is Sylvester Stallone as Star Eagle and Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha. The new names joining are Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, Chukwudi Iwuji as High Evolutionary, Maria Bakalova in the voice of Cosmo, Nico Santos and Daniela Melchior in undisclosed roles.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to be released in theaters on May 5, 2023.

