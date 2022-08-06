CONMEBOL releases VAR audio on controversial penalty canceled for Athletico | athletico-pr

THE CONMEBOL released, this Friday, the audio of the VAR booth after the referee reversed the award of a penalty for Athletico, in the match against students , for the quarterfinals of the Libertadores. The duel ended in a goalless draw at Arena da Baixada.

The move took place in the first half of the game. At 24 minutes, Cuello avoided the ball leaving the base line and, with a header, placed it in the area. When crossing, the ball hit Godoy’s arm, of Students. O referee Jesús Valenzuela was close and signaled the penalty.

Nonetheless, valenzuela was called by VAR for a no penalty recommendation. In the understanding of those responsible for VAR, the opposing athlete decreases the amplitude of the body and shrinks the arm. After seeing the video, the referee went back and canceled the appointment. The analysis lasted around four minutes.

+ Athletico has a goal disallowed by VAR and draws with Estudiantes

The move generated a lot of complaints on the Athletic side. In the collective, Felipe made a point of showing his displeasure with the cancellation of the penalty. O athletic there was also a goal disallowed by Thiago Heleno in the second half, with VAR once again going into action to signal Khellven’s offside at the time of the cross.

– The picture perfectly shows that he has his arm open, it hits and he pulls his arm. It’s a penalty, he gave the penalty. Someone understood that it wasn’t a penalty, I don’t know. This type of arbitrage is not understandable. Why does a referee, who is aware of being two meters from the throw and signals, not be firm that “no, I’m the boss of the game”? Now who rules football around the world is VAR. If the VAR says it’s there, it’s there. If it says it’s here, it’s here – commented Felipão, in a press conference.

1 of 1 VAR – Athletico – Estudiantes — Photo: Conmebol VAR – Athletico – Estudiantes — Photo: Conmebol

The return match between Athletic and Students is scheduled for August 11, next Thursday, at 9:30 pm, at Jorge Luís Hirschi, in La Plata, Argentina. The winner of the match picks Atlético-MG or Palmeiras in the semifinals.