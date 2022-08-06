Corinthians linked to Leozinho wing; director does not deny interest

This Friday, Magnus Sorocaba announced the termination of the contract of Leozinho, a 23-year-old winger with stints in the Brazilian national team. The athlete’s name was soon aired at Parque São Jorge. The Director of Land Sports at Corinthians, Caíque Salas, denied that there is an agreement between Timão and the athlete, but commented on a possible interest in the player.

“Just to be clear, the Corinthians has nothing to do with the star Leozinho. ‘Ah, but is Corinthians Futsal interested?’ Great player, good boy in every way, a star! But nothing settled, speculation”, said the leader in his profile on twitter – see the post below.

Leozinho is young, but he has a successful curriculum. The player was twice named the best young player in the world. At Magnus, the athlete won eight titles: one National Futsal League, in 2020, one Paulista League, in 2017, two World Cups, in 2018 and 2019, two Brazilian Supercups, in 2020 and 2021, and two Paulista Championships, in 2020. and 2021.

The player’s manager, Roger Magalhães, made a cryptic post on his official profile on Instagram that stirred Corinthians fans. The businessman published a poll with the question “What’s the next stop?”. In the answers there were the options: Sporting, Barcelona, ​​Benfica and Corinthians.

In another tweet, Caique Salas revealed that Roger Magalhães paid a visit to the São Jorge Park. However, the leader denied that he has a direct relationship with a negotiation for Leozinho and stated that the two are friends.

“Ah… but Roger Magalhães was at the club… Of course he’s a friend, he came last year too”, concluded the Corinthians leader.

