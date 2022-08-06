Cruzeiro X Tombense – Supersports

28

1 time Foul on Kek in Tombense’s attacking field. Striker is feeling down on the lawn.

27

1 time Galdino tries a move from the attacking right. Bidu disarms the bid.

26

1 time Tombense has not managed to create any danger for the Cruzeiro goal so far.

25

1 time He continues circling the opponent’s area to Raposa, in search of the first goal.

24

1 time WHAT A BOMB! Z Ivaldo lets go of the foot from outside the area and Felipe Garcia palms him in his left corner.

23

1 time Everything is fine with Tombense’s steering wheel, who is back in the game after receiving assistance.

22

1 time Rodrigo is left lying on the lawn after fighting in the area with Brock.

21

1 time Bidu gets up on the left and Brock fights in the middle of the Tombense area. Defense can cut.

20

1 time Another attempt by Filipe Machado from outside the area. This time the ball goes out with a deflection in a corner.

19

1 time Tombense tries to calm the spirits of Raposa and exchange passes through the midfield.

18

1 time After hitting and hitting in Tombense’s area, the ball is left clean for Chay, who misses a great opportunity and sends it out.

17

1 time Bruno Mota tries to pass at the entrance of the Cruzeiro area, but the defense disarms the play and keeps it.

16

1 time Chay hard foul on Z Ricardo in midfield. Yellow for him.

15

1 time Chay Crossing from the entrance to the area. Ball passes through everyone and goes out on goal kick.

14

1 time Chay tries to play through the middle and is fouled by Z Ricardo.

13

1 time Filipe Machado risks from outside and sends away from Felipe Garcia’s goal.

12

1 time Neto Moura tries to play through the middle, but misses the pass and gives possession of the ball.

11

1 time Another shot too strong for Bruno Rodrigues on the right wing. Ball comes out.

10

1 time Cruzeiro exchanges passes in his defensive field.

9

1 time Bidu crosses on the left and Tombense’s defense cuts and pushes away.

8

1 time In a rehearsed free kick, Chay risks from outside the area and sends the net from the outside.

7

1 time Luvannor is fouled by Roger Carvalho at the entrance of the area from the attacking right side. Danger throw for the Fox.

6

1 time Game stalled. Everton Galdino falls feeling pain in midfield, but recovers quickly and returns to the match.

5

1 time Bidu crosses on the left. Tombense’s defense cuts in the middle of the area and removes the danger.

4

1 time Machado launches through the middle looking for Bruno Rodrigues on the right wing, but passes too hard.

3

1 time Exchange passes in the central lane of the field with the Cruzeiro team.

two

1 time Fox starts the game scoring high and pressing Tombense’s ball out.

1

1 time Cruzeiro plays in blue shirts and white shorts and socks. Tombense plays in white shirts and red shorts and socks.

0

1 time BEGIN THE GAME! Ball rolling in Mineiro.

0

1 time The ball will start rolling in moments.

0

1 time Teams on the lawn working out the last details for the game. National Anthem already played.

0

1 time The referee will be Andr Luiz de Freitas Castro, assisted by Fabrcio Vilarinho da Silva and Cristhian Passos Sorence, all from Gois.

0

1 time Tombense defined by Bruno Pivetti: Felipe Garcia; David, Joseph, Roger Carvalho and Manoel; Rodrigo, Z Ricardo and Everton Galdino; Jean Lucas, Kek and Bruno Mota.

0

1 time Cruise scaled by Paulo Pezzolano: Rafael Cabral; Z Ivaldo, Lucas Oliveira, Eduardo Brock and Matheus Bidu; Filipe Machado, Neto Moura, Chay and Daniel Jr; Luvannor and Bruno Rodrigues.

0

1 time The home team will not have Geovane Jesus, Lo Pais, Joo Paulo, Jaj, Willian Oliveira and Rafa Silva, all in the medical department. The visitors will not be able to climb Luan and Igor Henrique, injured.

0

1 time In the history of the confrontation between the two teams, there are 11 games, with 6 victories for Cruzeiro, 2 for Tombense, in addition to 3 draws.

0

1 time In the last round, Raposa drew 0x0 away from home with Brusque, while Carcar is coming off a 3×0 victory against Sampaio Corra, at Soares de Azevedo Stadium, in Muria.

0

1 time Cruzeiro is the leader of the competition, with 46 points won. Tombense occupies the fifth position in the championship, with 32 points.

0

1 time The match will be played at Estdio do Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte-MG.