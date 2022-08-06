Dakota Johnson Stars in New Netflix Trailer; check out

Estimated reading time: two minutes

Netflix has released the first official trailer for its new film Persuasion, which will feature Dakota Johnson and is inspired by the book of the same name by Jane Austen. The trailer shows the character experiencing love conflicts.

In addition to star Dakota Johnson, the film will feature Cosmo Jarvis and Henry Goldin. Persuasion tells the story of Anne Elliot (Dakota’s character), a young single woman who is reunited with Frederick Wentworth (Jarvis), who she was persuaded to reject because of her social status, and now she can give love another chance. .

Jane Austen’s romance book is inspiration for new Netflix movie

Check out the synopsis of the book that inspires the new Netflix movie:

“Anne Elliott is a young woman from a distinguished family who falls in love with Frederick Wentworth, a humble officer in the Navy. Because of the boy’s social position, Anne is convinced to break off the relationship. After a few years, he returns to the city of Bath, now a captain who has achieved respect and prestige. The girl realizes that she never stopped loving Frederick, however, now she will have to dispute him with Louise Musgrove, her neighbor and friend.”

Check out the Persuasion Trailer

The new romance movie premieres on July 15 on streaming.