Doctor Strange 2 Home Release » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was a big adventure for the famous sorcerer of the MCU, and it also introduced a new heroine to the franchise with the debut of America Chavez, played by Xochitl Gomez. Inside Multiverse of Madness, which has just been released on 4k, Blu-ray and DVD, America Chavez finds himself on the run from Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), who is determined to seize America’s powers to travel from one universe to another. Wanda’s goal corrupted by The Dark Hold in doing so is to reach her children in another universe, who were previously seen in the Westview incident in WandaVision.

Xochitl Gomez has previously appeared in TV series such as Gentefield and you are the worstbefore later portraying Dawn Schafer on Netflix the nanny club before joining the MCU. Meanwhile, the powers and history of America Chávez in Multiverse of Madness opens the door to other worlds, including that of the Illuminati, with the young heroine becoming an ally of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Wong (Benedict Wong) protecting the Multiverse.

We spoke with Xochitl Gomez about creating Multiverse of Madnesssome of the most memorable experiences from the Sam Raimi-directed Marvel production for her, and where she would like to see America Chavez in the franchise’s future.

Screen Rant: Hi Xochitl, thank you so much for your time today! Let’s start with your role as America Chavez in Multiverse of Madness. How did you prepare to take on the character of this story and alongside Doctor Strange?

Xochitl Gomez: I’ve been doing martial arts since I was 12, so now I’m halfway through my black belt, and I do straight sword and bow staff. In preparation for this role, I did stunt and kickboxing training for a month straight, working a few hours every other day, and when I got the role, I did a lot more stunt training and wire work. training and just running every day. Like, literally every night after working on set, I was like, ‘Okay, time to run!’

What really stood out to you about America Chavez as a character?

Xochitl Gomez: I mean, America, she’s very strong and positive, and she perseveres when things are kind of falling apart.

With Multiverse of Madness being a part of a big franchise like the MCU, what were some of the more recent or surprising experiences or elements of making the movie for you?

Xochitl Gomez: Marvel loves testing their movies to make sure the movie is as perfect as possible for their fans, and honestly, I don’t think anything else is less than working on an upcoming Netflix show like the nanny club, they really didn’t do it! So having to get used to that was kind of a challenge, but it was also really helpful to know as a fan that Marvel really cares about their story and that it really matters to them that they get it right.

Speaking of which, the Illuminati sequel is the one that really jumped out at a lot of people as one of the most memorable. What can you share about reading about it in the script for the first time and filming this sequel on set?

Xochitl Gomez: Well, it’s actually funny because the Illuminati sequel was a lot shorter in the original script, and it really wasn’t until the reshoots that the Illuminati got a bigger scene. I was probably one of the only ones who got to see all of the Illuminati arriving every day, and it was a lot of work for the props team!

With the introduction of América Chávez in Multiverse of Madnessshe’s part of a new generation of characters and heroes coming to the MCU like Kamala Khan in lady marvel and Kate Bishop in Archer hawk. How do you think America’s MCU debut is different from characters like Iron Man or Doctor Strange himself?

Xochitl Gomez: I mean, the main thing that’s different is that she’s a younger generation superhero. She’s a young teenager who is also Latina, so obviously there are so many things that are so different from Iron Man and Doctor Strange, but also just the story about her is different, and I hope Marvel wants to explore more about her past and her past. past. backstory because I feel like there’s a lot more there and also having more female superheroes is really important. It’s pretty crazy all these superhero stories that we’ve loved for so long, we also have to remember these amazing stories and amazing heroic transformations that also happened to female characters, and now we’re having this kind of daylight added, you know, for be featured in the MCU.

in the making of Multiverse of Madnesswhat were some of the most memorable moments or scenes for you personally, or some of your favorite parts of making the film?

Xochitl Gomez: I think my favorite would have to be doing things not in the Illuminati, but in that biological lab, because that was such a different and futuristic thing that I had never done before. I’ve never had to be put in a glass case before, and they had to put this headset in my ear because we couldn’t even hear each other. And then, it was like another kind of acting challenge, because I could see Rachel McAdams walking around, but I couldn’t hear her until I had this little headphone jack, which was something I never experienced before until I worked. in a Marvel movie. project.

Now that we’ve been introduced to America Chavez through Multiverse of Madnesswho is someone you would like to see her meet and join in the future in the MCU?

Xochitl Gomez: Sure, Kang, I think there’s obviously some stuff there, and Loki. But also, I think the Young Avengers. I know the fans really want to see this and so do I!

Doctor Stephen Strange casts a forbidden spell that opens a portal to the multiverse. However, a threat arises that may be too big for your team to handle.

Check out our interviews with the director of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Sam Raimi, Wanda Elizbeth Olsen and costume designer Graham Churchyard.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now available in Digital, 4K, Blu-ray and DVD.