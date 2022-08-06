Eric Faria asks Botafogo to be careful with Matheus Nascimento: ‘I feel pressured, it’s not cool’

TV Globo journalist, Eric Faria commented on his Twitter profile about the 1-1 tie between Botafogo and Cearáthis Saturday (8/6), at Nilton Santos Stadium, for the 21st round of the Brazilian championship. His attention was drawn to the Matheus Nascimento.

“An observation about the young Matheus Nascimento. Botafogo needs to be careful. The promising striker is not cool. He seems pressured to me, without any confidence to develop quality shots. The crowd, WITH REASON, charges. It’s a delicate moment.” wrote Eric Faria, who did not approve Matheus’ entries and Vinícius Lopes in the second time.

“Substitutions at Botafogo ended the team. Who came to the game, entered VERY BAD“, said.

The journalist also warned of Botafogo’s collective performance.

– What worries about Botafogo’s pale performance this afternoon is that the team had the week off. The opponent had a game. Hard. And not even physically the team, at home, managed to impose itself. And it has nothing to do with physical preparation. Whoever runs wrong, gets tired more. Hands on, Fire – he added.

