Everything we know about the HBO series

Since then the white lotus aired its first season finale last August, fans have been clamoring for more of the hit HBO drama. Originally given the green light for the single season, the show has been renewed for a second installment days before the final episode airs and fans will now be treated to another comeback of the hit series.

Below, Consequence gathered everything to know about the 2nd season of the white lotus.

Which is the white lotus?

Created by School of Rock screenwriter and Survivor alum Mike White, the white lotus is an anthology series that follows the staff and guests of the fictional White Lotus chain of resorts and hotels around the world.

The series’ modern upstairs/downstairs dynamic has provided plenty of narrative fodder to examine themes of white privilege, classism, imperialism, and more, as Murray Bartlett’s hotel manager Armond and his team cater to whims and dilemmas. of authorized guests trying – and often failing – to enjoy their idyllic week of rest and relaxation.

Who starred in the first season of The White Lotus?

Set in Hawaii, the first season of HBO’s surprise hit featured acclaimed performances from Bartlett, Connie Britton, Alexandra Daddario, Jake Lacy, Natasha Rothwell, Sydney Sweeney, Steve Zahn, Molly Shannon, Lukas Gage and more. The success of Season 1 was further validated by the show receiving a total of 20 nominations at the upcoming 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards, including recognition for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series and eight acting nominations for the star-studded cast.

There will be a new scenario for the white lotus season 2?

While Season 1 turned the Hawaiian paradise of Maui into a minefield of anxieties, microaggressions and eventual murder, Season 2 will be released to a different White Lotus location in Sicily. Cameras were filmed at the San Domenico Palace in Taormina, Italy, to create the perfect setting for the fictional resort.

When will be the white lotus Season 2 premiere?

Turns out, check-in for Season 2 actually starts earlier than you might think! Variety revealed in August that the second season is slated to premiere in October 2022 on HBO and HBO Max.

Is Jennifer Coolidge Back?

Jennifer Coolidge will return as fan favorite Tanya McQuoid, providing a direct line from season one to season two. Talking to entertainment tonight last autumn, the Legally Blonde The star admitted that she hadn’t yet seen a script for the new season, but hoped its plot would include “a lot of romance and sex… Fortunately for Coolidge’s character, her love interest in season one, Greg – played by Jon Gries – is only other cast member from season one confirmed to make an appearance in season two.

Who are the new cast members?

Along with Coolidge and Gries, a new group of guests is ready to descend on the White Lotus: Sicily property for season 2. Among the new faces will be Aubrey Plaza as Harper Spiller, a woman traveling with her husband and another couple, and Michael Imperioli as Dominic Di Grasso, a man on vacation with his father and son. Meanwhile, Sabrina Impacciatore will take the place vacated by Armand de Bartlett as the manager of Italian resort Valentina. Beatrice Grannó and Simona Tabasco will also appear as a pair of local Sicilians named Mia and Lucia.

Other confirmed cast members include F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Tom Hollander, Haley Lu Richardson, Theo James, Meghann Fahy, Will Sharpe and Leo Woodall.

1st season of the white lotus is streaming now on HBO Max. We will update this post with additional information as it becomes available.