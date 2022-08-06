Find out which films Globo is showing this week at Sesso da Tarde



disclosure

06/08/2022

06/08/2022 13:57

This week, from Monday to Friday, at 3 pm, in the afternoon sessionTV Globo shows the films:

Monday

Despicable Me 2

Original Title: Despicable Me 2

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2013

Director: Chris Renaud;Pierre Coffin

Cast: Benjamin Bratt; Kristen Wiig; Miranda Cosgrove; Russell Brand; Steve Carell

Class: comedy

Gru has left his villainous life behind and is now devoted to his daughters. However, the Antiviles League has other plans: have him fight a powerful criminal alongside Agent Lucy.

tuesday

Under the Tuscan Sun

Original Title: Under The Tuscan Sun

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2003

Director: Audrey Wells

Cast: Lindsay Duncan;Raoul Bova;Sandra Oh;Vincent Riotta

Class: comedy

After discovering her husband’s infidelity, writer Frances embarks on a tour of Tuscany, Italy. There, she decides to buy a property and ends up meeting one that will change her life.

Wednesday

The mother-in-law

Original Title: Monster-in-Law

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2005

Director: Robert Luketic

Cast: Jennifer Lopez, Michael Vartan, Jane Fonda, Wanda Skyes

Class: comedy

After years of searching for her Prince Charming, Charlotte falls in love with Kevin. The problem is his mother, that she decides to disturb the couple as much as possible.

Thursday

this time

Original Title: About Time

Country of Origin: English

Year of Production: 2013

Director: Richard Curtis

Cast: Bill Nighy; Domhnall Gleeson; Lydia Wilson; Margot Robbie; Rachel Mcadams; Richard Cordery; Tom Hollander

Class: Romance

After discovering he can travel through time, Tim uses his ability to win the heart of the woman of his dreams and save his friend from professional disaster.

Friday

My Father, My Hero

Original Title: The Finishers

Country of Origin: Belgian; French

Year of Production: 2014

Director: Nils Tavernier

Cast: Jacques Gamblin, Alexandra Lamy, Fabien Hraud, Sophie de Furst, Pablo Pauly, Xavier Mathieu, Christelle Cornil

Class: Drama

Julien a young man who lives in a wheelchair. He convinces his father to compete in one of the most difficult triathlon events, rebuilding their relationship.

