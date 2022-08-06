Find out which films Globo is showing this week at Sesso da Tarde

This week, from Monday to Friday, at 3 pm, in the afternoon sessionTV Globo shows the films:
Monday
Despicable Me 2
Original Title: Despicable Me 2
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2013
Director: Chris Renaud;Pierre Coffin
Cast: Benjamin Bratt; Kristen Wiig; Miranda Cosgrove; Russell Brand; Steve Carell
Class: comedy
Gru has left his villainous life behind and is now devoted to his daughters. However, the Antiviles League has other plans: have him fight a powerful criminal alongside Agent Lucy.
tuesday
Under the Tuscan Sun
Original Title: Under The Tuscan Sun
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2003
Director: Audrey Wells
Cast: Lindsay Duncan;Raoul Bova;Sandra Oh;Vincent Riotta
Class: comedy
After discovering her husband’s infidelity, writer Frances embarks on a tour of Tuscany, Italy. There, she decides to buy a property and ends up meeting one that will change her life.
Wednesday
The mother-in-law
Original Title: Monster-in-Law
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2005
Director: Robert Luketic
Cast: Jennifer Lopez, Michael Vartan, Jane Fonda, Wanda Skyes
Class: comedy
After years of searching for her Prince Charming, Charlotte falls in love with Kevin. The problem is his mother, that she decides to disturb the couple as much as possible.
Thursday
this time
Original Title: About Time
Country of Origin: English
Year of Production: 2013
Director: Richard Curtis
Cast: Bill Nighy; Domhnall Gleeson; Lydia Wilson; Margot Robbie; Rachel Mcadams; Richard Cordery; Tom Hollander
Class: Romance
After discovering he can travel through time, Tim uses his ability to win the heart of the woman of his dreams and save his friend from professional disaster.
Friday
My Father, My Hero
Original Title: The Finishers
Country of Origin: Belgian; French
Year of Production: 2014
Director: Nils Tavernier
Cast: Jacques Gamblin, Alexandra Lamy, Fabien Hraud, Sophie de Furst, Pablo Pauly, Xavier Mathieu, Christelle Cornil
Class: Drama
Julien a young man who lives in a wheelchair. He convinces his father to compete in one of the most difficult triathlon events, rebuilding their relationship.
