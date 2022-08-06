Firefighter goes to fire and discovers children among the dead in the US

A volunteer firefighter from Nescopeck, Pennsylvania (USA), was called to fight a fire and, upon arriving at the scene, discovered that ten victims were his family. The incident took place yesterday morning.

According to the AP (Associated Press), the fire killed seven adults and three children between the ages of five and seven. Three people managed to escape from the two-story house.

Harold Baker, 57, said that among the ten dead were his son, daughter, father-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, three grandchildren and two other relatives. He reported that the children were visiting their aunt and uncle’s house to enjoy the summer.

“All I wanted to do was get in there and reach out to these people, my family. That’s all I was thinking,” he told the agency. He tried to enter the house, but was stopped by his colleagues because the fire had already spread through the property.

The firefighter also reported that 13 dogs were also in the house, but he could not say if any of them survived.

A preliminary investigation suggested that the fire started on the front porch at around 2:30 am (local time).

Baker also told AP that the address initially given for the call was from a neighboring house. He only realized that it was his relatives’ house when he arrived at the scene.

“There was nothing we could do to get in there. We tried, but we couldn’t,” he lamented.

One of the neighbors reported hearing an explosion before the flames started. The case is being investigated by local authorities.