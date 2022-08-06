First images of the musical ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ are released – Marie Claire Magazine

+



Taylor Iman Jones, Javier Munoz and Beth Leavel in the musical The Devil Wears Prada (Photo: Joan Marcus/Disclosure)

The devil Wears Pradabest seller of Lauren Weisberger 2003 and turned into a movie in 2006, debuted on the American stage in a short season in Chicago before the official release on Broadway in New York, scheduled for February 2023.

Beside Shaina Taud, Elton John signs the soundtrack of the show and promised to modernize the plot. “We sat down and broached the fact that the movie was made 20 years ago, and a lot has changed. #MeToo, Black Lives Mater…”, said the singer in an interview with Chicago Tribune.

Megan Masako Haley as Emily and Taylor as Andy in the musical (Photo: Joan Marcus/Disclosure)

The plot portrays the author’s own experience when she worked as an assistant at a fashion magazine and the abuse of power to which she was subjected. The film starred Anne Hathaway as assistant Andy and Meryl Streep as almighty editor Miranda Presley. Gisele Bündchen also made an appearance in the feature.

Scene from the musical The Devil Wears Prada (Photo: Joan Marcus/Disclosure)

In the musical, the young woman is played by Taylor Iman Jones and Beth Leavel lives the boss of the fictional magazine “Runaway”. Also cast of the play, Javier Munoz in the role of editor Nigel Owens and Megan Masako Haley as Emily Charlton.