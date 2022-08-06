Fluminense lineup: Manoel returns, and team will have three changes | fluminense

Fluminense ended on Saturday morning, at CT Carlos Castilho, the preparation to face Cuiabá, this Sunday, at 16:00 (Brasília time), at Maracanã, in a game valid for the 21st round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. The team will have three changes in the team that drew 2-2 with Santos.

One of the novelties of Flu in the match will be defender Manoel, who returns from suspension and will start playing alongside Nino in the defense – in the last game, Luccas Claro, who terminated with the club, was a starter.

However, without being able to count on Caio Paulista and André, who received the third yellow card in Vila Belmiro, the team has doubts for the side and for the middle.

Pineida trained among the holders is the most quoted on the left. Martinelli and Felipe Melo vie for the steering wheel spot, with the former being the most likely.

Probable team: Fábio, Samuel Xavier, Nino, Manoel and Mario Pineida (Cris Silva); Martinelli (Felipe Melo), Nonato and Paulo Henrique Ganso; Matheus Martins, Arias and Cano

Fluminense welcomes Cuiabá at Maracanã, for the Brasileirão 2022

Coming from six games away from home, one in Volta Redonda as home team, Fluminense won four matches and drew two, extending their unbeaten record to 12 games.

Now, Fernando Diniz’s team is looking to go undefeated in the reunion with Maracanã in the duel with Cuiabá, at 16:00 (Brasília time), for the 21st round of the Brasileirão.

