Fluminense returns to Maracanã after a month in a new game with a full house | fluminense

It’s time to kill the longing. After being away from Maracanã for almost a month, Fluminense returns home on Sunday to face Cuiabá, at 4 pm (Brasilia time). The team had not played at the stadium since Fred’s farewell, in the 2-1 victory over Ceará, and should see their fans repeat the good crowd, something that seems to have become a trend: this should be the fourth match in a row with more of 40 thousand fans at Maraca.

Until the last update of this article, more than 40 thousand tickets had already been sold for the duel, with the South, Lower East, Upper East and free sectors already sold out. The North sector, which is usually only open in high-demand departures, is already being marketed.

1 of 4 Fluminense’s last meeting with Maracanã was at Fred’s farewell — Photo: Leonardo Brasil/Fluminense Fluminense’s last meeting with Maracanã was at Fred’s farewell — Photo: Leonardo Brasil/Fluminense

In addition to the game against Ceará, which had an audience of almost 64,000 people, Fluminense also put more than 40,000 fans at Maracanã in the 4-0 rout over Corinthians, with almost 45,000 in attendance, and in the victory over Cruzeiro by 2 to 1, for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, with 46 thousand tricolors in the stadium.

“It’s our home, closer to the fans, a different environment. Of course we miss playing there,” said Arias last Tuesday.

In a press conference last Thursday, Ganso also spoke about the lack of Maracanã for the players. The midfielder highlighted the importance of the warmth of the crowd, but also highlighted the strategic issue of using home games as an asset to grow even more in the Brasileirão.

– I miss Maracanã, being close to our fans, despite going to Volta Redonda. The last games were decisive. Let it reach 50, 60 thousand. We have a very long payback. If we continue this unbeaten record, making our score at home, we can reach the high point of the table, which is our goal – said Ganso last Thursday.

3 of 4 Ganso in action for Fluminense at Maracanã — Photo: Alexandre Durão Goose in action for Fluminense at Maracanã — Photo: Alexandre Durão

Of the 18 games remaining until the end of the Brasileirão, Fluminense will play nine at home as home team, in addition to a classic with Flamengo. Until the end of August, the team will play at Maracanã three of the four games ahead.

Fluminense returns to Maracanã this Sunday against Cuiabá

The match should already assume at least the fourth position in the ranking of the largest audiences of Fluminense in this year’s Brasileirão. And, depending on the progress of sales, the fans may even dream of a top 5 audience for the team at Maracanã in 2022. The game that currently occupies fifth place is the duel with Corinthians, which took 44,782 fans to the stadium.

At the time, with the team in sixth position in the table, the club hit the 40 thousand tickets sold on the eve of the match, while now, with Fluminense in third position, the number was already reached two days before the game against Cuiabá. Check out the top five audiences below. Fluminense in the year and in the new Maracanã.

Largest audiences in Fluminense in 2022 match championship phase date total audience paying audience income Fluminense 1 x 1 Flamengo Carioca Championship 2022 Final 02/04/2022 69,760 64,709 2,938,488 Fluminense 2 x 1 Ceará Brazilian Championship 2022 16th round 09/07/2022 63,707 57,844 2,201,275 Fluminense 1 x 2 Flamengo Brazilian Championship 2022 8th round 05/29/2022 57,919 53,113 2,137,932 Fluminense 2 x 1 Cruzeiro Brazil Cup 2022 octaves final 06/23/2022 46,325 43,521 1,333,727 Fluminense 4 x 0 Corinthians Brazilian Championship 2022 15th round 02/07/2022 44,782 41,911 1,293,817

Largest audiences of Fluminense at the new Maracanã match championship phase date total audience paying audience income (in reais) Fluminense 1 x 1 Flamengo Carioca Championship 2022 Final 02/04/2022 69,760 64,709 2,938,488 Fluminense 2 x 1 Ceará Brazilian Championship 2022 16th round 09/07/2022 63,707 57,844 2,201,275 Fluminense 1 x 2 Flamengo Brazilian Championship 2022 8th round 05/29/2022 57,919 53,113 2,137,932 Fluminense 1 x 1 Corinthians Copa Sudamericana 2019 Wednesdays 08/29/2019 57,703 53,237 2,339,750 Fluminense 1 x 3 Flamengo Brazilian Championship 2015 23rd round 06/09/2015 55,999 50,468 2,311,160

Coming from six games away from home, one in Volta Redonda as home team, Fluminense won four matches and drew two, extending their unbeaten record to 12 games. Now, Fernando Diniz’s team is looking to go undefeated in the reunion with Maracanã in the duel with Cuiabá, at 16:00 (Brasília time), for the 21st round of the Brasileirão. Flu occupies the third position in the table, with 35 points.

* With data from the spy Statistician.

