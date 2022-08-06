FN PERFORMANCES: Victor Cuesta is the best of Botafogo in a tie with Ceará; Jeffinho and Lucas Fernandes are doing well

Admin 1 hour ago Sports Leave a comment 0 Views

FERNÁNDEZ KITTEN: 6.5
No guilt in the goal, he made good saves in the second half

SARAVIA: 5.0
Safer in the first half, in the second he suffered with Mendoza

PHILIPE SAMPAIO: 6.0
Reasonable performance, with firmness in duels. He gave a scare by making a mistake when he went out playing

VICTOR COSTS: 7.5
He came back well, played his role in defense and Fogão’s goal

DANIEL BORGES: 6.0
He even put in a lot of effort and participated in the construction. But he lacked his left foot in the attack, so he missed crosses

TCHE TCHE: 6.0
He made a game of marking in the middle and short passes, trying to speed up the game. Could show up more

LUCAS FERNANDES: 7.0
He had a great first half and controlled the ball. In the final step, he fell. He made a lot of fouls and risked being expelled.

EDWARD: 5.5
Good first half, but production dropped and couldn’t keep up the intensity. Bobeou in the goal of Ceará

LUIS HENRIQUE: 5.5
He fulfilled a tactical role, ran and showed strength, but more is expected of him. He lacked more of his own initiative and more chemistry to receive balls when he was free

JEFFINHO: 7.0
He played a great game, with dribbling and explosion. However, he missed the chance to win. And, in another move, he failed to lift his head and touch

ERISON: 6.0
He fought a lot, made spaces and was beaten too much. Didn’t have a chance to finish

VINICIUS LOPES: 5.0
He missed more than he suffered. Couldn’t follow up

MATHEUS BIRTH: 5.0
It didn’t add much either. The team lost strength in the attack and did not win technically

LUÍS CASTRO: 5.0
He had embezzlement and a complicated week, due to an outbreak of gastrointestinal virus in the squad. The team played a reasonable game, but failed, took the tie and did not have the strength to seek victory. Lacked to help the team with more substitutions, mainly because it lost the middle

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Fluminense lineup: Manoel returns, and team will have three changes | fluminense

Fluminense ended on Saturday morning, at CT Carlos Castilho, the preparation to face Cuiabá, this …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved