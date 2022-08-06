FN PERFORMANCES: Victor Cuesta is the best of Botafogo in a tie with Ceará; Jeffinho and Lucas Fernandes are doing well

FERNÁNDEZ KITTEN: 6.5

No guilt in the goal, he made good saves in the second half

SARAVIA: 5.0

Safer in the first half, in the second he suffered with Mendoza

PHILIPE SAMPAIO: 6.0

Reasonable performance, with firmness in duels. He gave a scare by making a mistake when he went out playing

VICTOR COSTS: 7.5

He came back well, played his role in defense and Fogão’s goal

DANIEL BORGES: 6.0

He even put in a lot of effort and participated in the construction. But he lacked his left foot in the attack, so he missed crosses

TCHE TCHE: 6.0

He made a game of marking in the middle and short passes, trying to speed up the game. Could show up more

LUCAS FERNANDES: 7.0

He had a great first half and controlled the ball. In the final step, he fell. He made a lot of fouls and risked being expelled.

EDWARD: 5.5

Good first half, but production dropped and couldn’t keep up the intensity. Bobeou in the goal of Ceará

LUIS HENRIQUE: 5.5

He fulfilled a tactical role, ran and showed strength, but more is expected of him. He lacked more of his own initiative and more chemistry to receive balls when he was free

JEFFINHO: 7.0

He played a great game, with dribbling and explosion. However, he missed the chance to win. And, in another move, he failed to lift his head and touch

ERISON: 6.0

He fought a lot, made spaces and was beaten too much. Didn’t have a chance to finish

VINICIUS LOPES: 5.0

He missed more than he suffered. Couldn’t follow up

MATHEUS BIRTH: 5.0

It didn’t add much either. The team lost strength in the attack and did not win technically

LUÍS CASTRO: 5.0

He had embezzlement and a complicated week, due to an outbreak of gastrointestinal virus in the squad. The team played a reasonable game, but failed, took the tie and did not have the strength to seek victory. Lacked to help the team with more substitutions, mainly because it lost the middle