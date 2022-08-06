Galaxy Unpacked: Leak reveals Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4 and more details ahead of the event

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked will be held next week, but today we already have a big leak with a gallery showing all the products that should be announced like the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, Galaxy Watch 5 and more. The images were provided by the portal 91mobiles, which claims to have exclusive access to this leak.

Galaxy Z Flip 4

Starting with the Galaxy Z Flip 4, we see that the model should be presented in 4 colors: black, light blue, gold and pink. The foldable is expected to have a larger external screen, while the internal screen should be 6.7 inches in AMOLED Full HD+ and Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor.

It is worth remembering that this is not the first time that this foldable has leaked renderings, so today’s information serves as a confirmation of what to expect from this smartphone, which should have a main set of cameras that should consist of two 12-megapixel sensors.

Galaxy Z Fold 4

Speaking now of the Galaxy Z Fold 4, the renderings indicate that this foldable should be sold in 3 colors: grey, gold and black. The top of the line should keep the triple rear camera (50MP + 12MP + 12MP) and rely on the new UFS 4.0 storage to make using the foldable faster.

Continuing with the specs, it is also expected to have a 7.6-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display and a 16-megapixel front camera hidden under the inner screen, a nice upgrade from the Galaxy Z Fold 3, which has a selfie camera. of just 4 megapixels.

The processor must be the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, while the battery must be 4,400 mAh with support for 45W fast charging. The external screen must be 6.2 inches with a new aspect ratio, which guarantees greater use and ergonomics with the smartphone closed, which must have a new, more efficient and smaller folding mechanism.

Galaxy Watch 5

Speaking now of the Galaxy Watch 5, the renderings show that the smart watch must be sold in at least 5 colors for the standard version and two more colors for the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, which must be the most complete model and be sold in just the 45mm size with 1.36 inch AMOLED screen and 450 x 450 pixel resolution.

The standard Galaxy Watch 5 should be sold in two versions: one of 40 mm and another of 44 mm and all versions should have twice the speed of charging compared to the Galaxy Watch 4: from 5W to 10W.

In addition to the renders, today’s leak also says that Samsung should make a special offer available for first-time buyers of the watch: buy a Galaxy Watch 5 and get another. According to the revealed image, the promotion will be available to those who pre-order the watch.

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

Samsung should also introduce new accessories at Galaxy Unpacked and the most important of them should be the new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, the second generation of the South Korean’s most advanced headphones, which should gain a new intelligent noise cancellation mode and HD voice capture.

The headphones should still have Bluetooth 5.3, 10mm drivers, 360 audio and a battery life of 8 hours on the headphones and 29 hours considering the charging case with wireless charging support and via USB-C.

Protective covers and more accessories

Finally, 91mobiles is also revealing some images of accessories like protective covers for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4, as well as protective films and extra bands for the Galaxy Watch 5.

Here we highlight the Note Package cover for the Galaxy Z Fold 4, which has a dedicated space for the S Pen and a charger with a USB-C port, indicating that it will support fast charging, although its power has not been revealed. .

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked will be held on August 10, next Wednesday, with broadcast on social networks to the whole world, so it will be possible to follow it on YouTube, Facebook and also here on TudoCelular with all the announcements and details about the new products from South Korea.

