Globo will make Brazilian version of hit “Lip Sync Battle”

Looking for new attractions and different formats for the Domingão program, which since 2021 is no longer commanded by Faustão Silva to be taken over by Luciano Huck, Rede Globo will bring to the program the Brazilian version of an internet success, the ‘Lip Sync Battle’, translated into Portuguese for ‘Battle of Lip Sync’.

As announced by the broadcaster, the rights for the Brazilian version have been purchased and the premiere of the painting is scheduled for August 14th. In addition to the ‘Battle of Lip Sync’, Domingão will gain more attractions, such as the return of the ‘Believe Who Wants’ where guests try to unravel what is a fact and what is a lie in stories.

What is Lip Sync Battle

One of the biggest hits of the US version is the performance of Umbrella by Tom Holland.

The American show was created by actor John Krasinski, best known for starring in the hit comedy ‘The Office’, and fellow actor Stephen Merchant, co-creator of the original version of ‘The Office’. Hosted by Chrissy Teigan and LL Cool J, the original version airs on the cable TV channel Comedy Central and features different celebrities competing in a duel to deliver great performances lip-synching to famous songs.

The best performance is defined by the presenters and the audience and the winning celebrity takes home a belt as a trophy. In the most popular episode of the attraction, ‘Spider-Man’ stars Tom Holland and Zendaya competed against each other, yielding a performance by Tom Holland of Rihanna’s song ‘Umbrella’, which has more than 130 million. of views on YouTube. In addition to the duo, another very successful episode features actor Channing Tatum and had a surprise performance by none other than Beyoncé.

Performance by Channing Tatum featuring Beyoncé.

In addition to these successes, the show has already brought together several other stars, such as Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt, Anna Kendrick, Hailee Steinfeld and the cast of Stranger Things, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp, Caleb Mclaughlin and Finn Wolfhard. The Brazilian version promises to repeat the format and seek to reproduce the success in Brazil.

Featured Photo: Official ‘Battle of Lip Sync’ announcement. Playback/Gshow