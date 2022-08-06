Good phase does not affect decision in consensus for the end of Rodinei’s cycle at Flamengo | Flamengo

A plane determined to take off for other airports. Rodinei’s good phase does not change the reality expected for 2023: following his career outside Flamengo. And not only because of a decision by the club regarding the renewal, the player himself understands that his cycle is over and it’s time to live a new lease of life.

The successful and, especially, peaceful season at Internacional in 2020 is an example for the side of how much life there is far from Ninho do Urubu. The great performances under the command of Dorival Júnior give a positive and harmonious tone to a player who has become accustomed to being demanded by the crowd since he arrived in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

The feeling of always living on the edge of error contributed to Rodinei reaching a consensus with his representatives and with the club itself that the best for everyone would be the end of this story at the end of the current contract, on December 31. The recent turn of the key will have no impact on the decision.

Rodinei and Flamengo even discussed the possibility of extending the bond at the beginning of the year, but the routine of questioning put an end to the negotiations even before the comeback from the first game of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, against o Galo, in BH. The topic is no longer in question.

Aware of the decision, Flamengo went after Varela to compete for space with Matheuzinho from 2023. The Uruguayan arrives on loan until July and already has a new contract for another two years to run, staying at the club until 2025.

Bought from Ponte Preta in 2016, Rodinei is champion of Libertadores, Brasileirão and two Cariocas for Flamengo. There are 211 games and nine goals for the club.

