Grey’s Anatomy: Ellen Pompeo Challenges Creative Decisions Made by the Series – Series News

The interpreter of Meredith Gray talks about how social issues have been addressed throughout the series, which arrives in its 19th season.

Grey’s Anatomy isn’t without addressing social issues, but Ellen Pompeo, the series’ star and executive producer, doesn’t agree with the way these topics are addressed. On the latest episode of your podcast tell mereleased on Wednesday (3), the actress declared that she would prefer that some episodes were less boring in relation to the theme they are dealing with.

“We do an episode about, let’s see… Asian hate crime. It’s one we did last season that was really exciting. I think I’d like to see things happen a little more subtly and over time. You know, consistently, and less of the kind that knocks you over the head for just an hour and never talks about it again,” Pompeo commented.

The interpreter of Meredith Gray added that she would like the series to address these social issues, important in her opinion, throughout the plot. Grey’s Anatomy is in its 18th season, with the 19th in development and scheduled to premiere in the US (October 6), but there is no date for a release in Brazil. In addition, there is speculation that this will be the last season of the production created by Shonda Rhimes – which is available on Amazon Prime Video.

The new season will feature new characters, played by actors Midori Francis (Dash & Lily), Alexis Floyd (Inventing Anna) and Niko Terho (The Bold Type). Pompeo’s participation, in turn, will be reduced: the actress will only make eight episodes of the 19th seasonPprayed, in addition to being responsible for the narration and executive production of the series. That’s because she’s also working on a new Hulu limited series, as yet untitled.