Guarani 1 x 2 Grêmio 22nd round of Serie B do Brasileirão

Exactly 100 days later, Grêmio won an away game in Série B of the Brazilian Championship. Today (5), the team from Rio Grande do Sul scored 2-1 against Guarani in a match valid for the 22nd round. Grêmio’s performance had ups and downs in a duel that marked Lucas Leiva’s debut as a starter in Roger Machado’s team.

The goals of the game were from Villasanti and Gabriel Teixeira, one at a time, for Grêmio. In extra time, João Victor scored with a header to discount in favor of Guarani.

With the score, Grêmio reached 40 points and jumped from fourth to second place, waiting for the round to complete to know the final position. What is certain is that the team remains in the G4 and can open eight points from the fifth place.

Guarani, on the other hand, has gone five games without a win and continues with 19 points, in 18th place in the leaderboard, inside the relegation zone.

In the next round, Grêmio receives Operário and Guarani visits Criciúma.

Who did well: Villasanti

Volante scored the first goal of the game in a good move. It was shirt 27 who disarmed, scored with Diego Souza and risked a kick from outside the area.

Who let it down: Campaz

Colombian tried kicks from outside the area in the first half, but after the break his performance plummeted. He was sacked amid Grêmio’s worst moment of the game.

Who was bad: Jamerson

Lateral did not manage to do well in the duels against Guilherme and other Grêmio players.

Gremio starts at the top and makes

Grêmio’s stance was to start further. With kicks from outside the area and tables between Guilherme and Diego Souza. It was almost 30 minutes of complete dominance, with Villasanti’s goal and other attempts.

Guarani frightens from above

The home team created some opportunity in the final stretch of the first half. Always on the air ball. In one move, Geromel blocked the shot. In another, Brenno spread the direct free kick. And there was still a header by Nicolas Bald out.

Six months later

Villasanti scored again almost half a year after his most recent goal for Grêmio. In February, the Paraguayan scored against Aimoré-RS, still under the command of Vagner Mancini. That night, the Grêmio team won by 2 to 1.

Gabriel Teixeira solves

Grêmio’s performance in the second half was very different. Further back, the team started to wait and spent almost half an hour without finishing the goal. When it arrived, it did. Gabriel Teixeira received from Guilherme and kicked hard from inside the area.

Confusion, VAR and… nothing

At 40, the game was stopped because of confusion between Grêmio and Guarani players. Bruno Alves went after Rodrigo Andrade and the referee was called by VAR to review the episode outside the ball. In the check, the referee saw Rodrigo Andrade headbutt Gabriel Teixeira, but ordered the match to continue without any warning.

DATASHEET

GUARANI 1 X 2 GRÊMIO

Date and time: 05/08/2022 (Friday), at 21:30 (Brasília time)

Location: Brinco de Ouro stadium, in Campinas (SP)

Referee: Savio Pereira Sampaio (DF)

Assistants: Lucas Modesto (DF) and José Reinaldo Nascimento Júnior (DF)

VAR: Rodrigo Nunes de Sa (RJ)

Yellow cards: Eduardo Person, Diogo Mateus (GUA)

Goals: Villasanti, in the 19th minute of the first half; Gabriel Teixeira, 30 minutes into the second half (GRE); João Victor, 49 minutes into the second half (GUA)

GUARANI: Mauricio; Diogo Mateus, João Victor, Derlan and Jamerson; Leandro Vilela, Madison (Rodrigo Andrade), Yago César (Yuri Tanque), Eduardo Person (Silas) and Bruno José (Lucas Venuto); Nicolas Bald (Julius Caesar)

Coach: Mozart Santos

BOARD: Brenno; Rodrigo, Geromel, Bruno Alves and Nicolas (Diogo Barbosa); Villasanti, Lucas Leiva (Thiago Santos), Gabriel Teixeira, Campaz (Janderson) and Guilherme (Thaciano); Diego Souza (Elkeson)

Coach: Roger Machado